 Youths Make ₹1 Lakh Ransom Call After Setting Ablaze 2 Bikes In Broad Daylight In Haryana's Rewari; Shocking CCTV Surfaces
AditiUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Youths Make ₹1 Lakh Ransom Call After Setting Ablaze 2 Bikes In Broad Daylight In Haryana's Rewari; Shocking CCTV Surfaces | X/@m_kushagra

Haryana: In a shocking incident from Haryana’s Rewari city, two motorcycles parked outside a house were set on fire in broad daylight. The act, carried out by two unidentified youths, was followed by a ransom call demanding Rs 1 lakh, with the caller threatening the victim with dire consequences.

A video of the same went viral on social media. Have a look at it here:

According to a complaint filed at the Jagan Gate outpost of the city police station, a resident of Chhiptwada reported that his two motorcycles were torched by unknown individuals. Moments after the incident, the complainant received a phone call from an unidentified number.

The caller demanded Rs 1 lakh and warned of serious harm if the amount was not paid. The police confirmed receiving the complaint and have launched an investigation into the matter.

Crime Caught in CCTV

A CCTV footage from the scene captured the sequence of events. The video shows two young men arriving outside the complainant’s house, where an Apache and a Bullet bike were parked. One of the men, wearing a blue T-shirt, is seen pouring a flammable liquid over the bikes, while the other sets them ablaze before both flee the spot.

Police Initiate Action

The footage of the incident soon started doing the rounds on social media, sparking concern among residents of the area. City Police Station in-charge Seema told Dainik Bhaskar that police have received a complaint regarding the arson and the ransom call, and action will follow after the site inspection.

The local police is now working to identify the suspects captured on CCTV and trace the phone number used for the extortion call.

