 Dharmendra Sad About Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani Divorce, Wants Them To Rethink Decision: Report
Dharmendra believes that Esha and Bharat's divorce with negatively affect their daughters

Updated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Days after actress Esha Deol officialy confirmed her separation with Bharat Takhtani, it has been reported that her father, veteran actor Dharmendra, is unhappy with their decision to part ways. In a joint statement on February 6, Esha and Bharat said that they have 'mutually and amicably decided to part ways'. They added that the best interests and welfare of their children is and will always be of utmost importance to them.

Now, a report in Bollywood Life has stated that Dharmendra, is 'sad' about the couple deciding to end the marriage, and he wants Esha and Bharat 'to reconsider getting separated'. The report stated that the Sholay actor believes that their divorce with negatively affect their daughters.

"No parents can be happy seeing their children’s family being broken. Even Dharmendra ji is a father and one can understand his pain. It’s not that he is against his daughter’s decision to get separated but wants her to rethink over it," a source informed the news portal.

The source added, "Bharat is like a son to the Deol family, while Esha is the apple of the eye of father Dharmendra and he wants her to be happy always. He is indeed sad, and that’s the reason he wants them to reconsider getting separated. Esha and Bharat have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. They are very close to their grandparents, paternal and maternal. Separation affects the kids badly and hence Dharamji feels if the marriage can be saved they should."

Esha got married to Bharat on June 29, 2012. The wedding ceremony took place at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai in a relatively low-key affair attended by close family and friends.

Esha and Bharat dated for some time before deciding to tie the knot. They welcomed their first baby, Radhya, on October 20, 2017. They were blessed with their second daughter, Miraya, in 2019.

