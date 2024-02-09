Flashback Friday: When Esha Deol Said She Couldn't Wear 'Shorts & Ganjis' After Marrying Bharat Takhtani

Actress Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani recently announced that they have decided to part ways after 12 years of marriage. And amid their divorce, an excerpt from Esha's book Amma Mia is doing the rounds on the internet wherein she had said that she could not wear shorts after marrying Bharat.

Esha published the book in 2020, in which she wrote that a lot changed in her life post her wedding with Bharat in 2012. "Once I began living with his family, I couldn’t roam around the house in my shorts and ganjis like I used to," she stated.

She also wrote how all the Takhtani women packed lunch for their husbands but she had never cooked anything before meeting Bharat. "My mother-in-law never insisted that I enter the kitchen to do any of the orthodox things she had been made to do as a bahu. In fact, she always tells me that I am like her third son," she mentioned in the book.

"And since I was the first bahu in the house, I was pampered rotten. Someone was always sending me chocolate brownies and fruit and cream," she added.

In an official statement on February 6, Esha and Bharat said, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected."

Esha and Bharat are parents to two children -- Radhya, born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019.