Esha Deol CONFIRMS Separation With Bharat Takhtani After 11 Years Of Marriage: 'Welfare Of Our Children Will Be Utmost Importance To Us'

On Tuesday, Esha Deol and her husband, Bharat Takhtani, confirmed their separation after 11 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2012 in a low-key wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai which was attended by their close family and friends.

As per the Delhi Times, Esha and Bharat, in a joint statement, said, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected”

Esha and Bharat have two children Radhya born in 2017 and Miraya born in 2019.

Last year, Esha had also wished Bharat on their 11th wedding anniversary on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "For keeps for eternity ♥️🧿@bharattakhtani3 #weddinganniversary #11 gratitude"

The rumours about the duo's separation started after he did not attend Hema Malini's grand 75th birthday bash in October 2023.

Meanwhile, recently, a user of Reddit claimed that Bharat lives with his girlfriend in Bangalore. "Not sure if its been on the subreddit yet, esha deol and husband are separating, he was just at a new year party at an apartment in Bangalore with his current girl friend who lives here. Saw him myself with the girlfriend."