Esha Deol Separated From Husband Bharat Takhtani? Viral Social Media Post Suggests So

Actress Esha Deol, daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, recently made headlines due to a viral post circulating on social media. According to a post on Reddit, Esha and her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, have separated. Yes, you read that right. Esha and Bharat tied the knot in 2012 in the presence of their family members and close friends in Mumbai.

The viral post claims that Esha is not living with Bharat and they may have separated. The Dhoom actress hasn't been sharing photos or videos with her husband on her official social media accounts.

The person further mentioned that Esha has been spending most of her time with her daughters -- Radhya and Miraya and mother Hema Malini.

Netizens also pointed out that Bharat did not attend Hema Malini's grand 75th birthday bash in October 2023.

"Esha Deol has stopped posting with her husband. There was an article in 2023 which was about throwback to the time she and her husband renewed their vows. I only see her with her mother Hema - my daughters want to actors- Malini ( I checked insta, they still follow each other)," the post read.

Another post read, "Not sure if its been on the subreddit yet, esha deol and husband are separating, he was just at a new year party at an apartment in Bangalore with his current girl friend who lives here. Saw him myself with the girlfriend."

Under the post, a user commented, "She was seen alone at Diwali parties too. She always attended party with Bharat. Also she didn’t host any Diwali party this year."

Another comment read, "So even the actresses who chose to not marry in the industry and married these businessmen kind are now leaving their marriage with grown-up kids because of philandering husbands. Someone like Esha (and even Karishma) who comes from a well-known filmy family has also faced this. Does this mean in the world of money, fame, and glamour; no marriage survives or one needs to really lucky to find a Dr. Nene or Virat Kohli?!"

However, Esha has remained tight-lipped and has not reacted to the rumours yet.

Esha got married to Bharat on June 29, 2012. The wedding ceremony took place at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai in a relatively low-key affair attended by close family and friends.

Esha and Bharat dated for some time before deciding to tie the knot. They welcomed their first baby, Radhya, on October 20, 2017. They were blessed with their second daughter, Miraya, in 2019.