‘Only Star Left In Bollywood’: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Mobbed By Fans In Ahmedabad After Filmfare Awards – Watch Viral Video

Shah Rukh Khan attended the Filmfare Awards 2025 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Saturday, October 11, 2025. He hosted the award night along with Karan Johar. While we got to see a few videos of the award function on social media, a video has gone viral in which SRK is mobbed by his fans outside the venue, and everyone is just trying to get a glimpse of their favourite superstar.

Even Shah Rukh Khan is seen waving at his fans, and flaunting his dimpled smile. Check out the video below…

Fans React To Shah Rukh Khan’s Viral Video

Fans are going gaga over the video of SRK. A fan commented, “This is 🌟 stardom. God is kind to him some great deeds in past lifetime. He is so well spoken and amazing in his craft (sic).”

Another Instagram user wrote, “He very rightfully said there will be no superstars after him..the craze (sic).” One more netizen commented, “Only star left in bollywood and he is non other than Mr. Shahrukh Khan (sic).” Check out the comments below…

Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s Performance At Filmfare Awards 2025

One of the highlights of the award function was the performance of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The iconic duo performed on their romantic songs, and now, fans are eagerly waiting to watch the full performance on TV.

Shah Rukh Khan Upcoming Movies

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for King, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and many more actors. The film, which is being directed by Siddharth Anand, is slated to release in 2026. However, the exact release date is not yet announced.