'Essence Of Pushpa Impossible Is Gone': Angry Fans React To Show's 7-Year Time Leap, New Cast & Storyline Change

Pushpa Impossible | YouTube (Sony SAB)

Pushpa Impossible: Everyone's favourite show 'Pushpa Impossible' has taken a 7-year leap. This big leap has brought several changes in the characters and their career. The lead actress Pushpa Patel (Karuna Pandey) is now an advocate, and her equation with the family has changed.

There have been several cast changes following the seven-year leap. Nitin Baby has joined Pushpa Impossible as Chirag, while Bharat Bhatia has taken on the role of the court’s judge.

Pushpa Impossible’s leap began on November 3, 2025. New episodes of the show air every Monday to Saturday at 9:30 pm on Sony SAB. It has already been two days since the changes were introduced in the show, so let’s take a look at how fans are reacting to Pushpa Impossible’s 7-year leap.

Pushpa Impossible 7 Year Leap: Fans Response

Did Pushpa Impossible just lose its viewers? Well, the response Sony SAB's show is getting currently is not what was expected.

A user took to X to call out the leap, saying, "Absolutely useless plot in the new Avtar. Sorry, you lost viewers."

Another angry viewer wrote on X, "What is this? Everything changed, nothing matches that old vibe, new characters with different style and tone. I wonder how the audience will resonate with the old Pushpa Impossible in this new style. Was it a rigid requirement to make it go ahead 7 yr, and change the characters?"

Another regular Pushpa Impossible viewer called out the change, saying, "Not a welcome change at all. With the original cast gone, the essence of Pushpa is gone too. There was no need for such a drastic change. Very disappointing. Please bring back the original cast and storyline. There was a nice vibe going till now."

In one of the promos of Pushpa Impossible, we could see Pushpa explaining how difficult it was for her to become an advocate. She explained that she gave 3 attempts to crack SSC LLB. "Is umar mein SSC LLB ka safar tay kiya hai maine, is soch se ki logo ke liye kuch karungi, samaj ki seva karungi," said Pushpa.

What do you think? Will Pushpa Impossible manage to impress its audience with this 7-year leap?