Anupamaa Written Update, November 5: Anupama Reprimands Varun & Comforts Rahi

Anupamaa | YouTube (Star Plus)

Anupamaa November 5 Written Updates: Anupamaa is bringing in new twists and turns every passing day. How will Mahi's wedding go. Will it include too much drama? Undoubtedly yes!

Two episodes were released on November 5, 2025 (Wednesday). In today's episode, Anupama agrees not to file the complaint against Varun in cyber cell. However, she asked him to delete all the pictures from his end. She further asked Ishani to also delete pictures and record Varun's confession so that no chaos occurs in the future.

Mahi comes to invite Anupama and Pari to her wedding. Pari urges Motiba to let her attend Mahi's wedding from the side of her in-laws. But, Motiba refuses to accept Pari's apology. Mahi steps in between and asks Pari to stop creating the fuss. Anupama accepts Motiba and Mahi's invitation just for formality.

On the other hand, Prem who made a wrong investment, is worried about everyone knowing that Kotharis have been cheated. When Rahi comes to talk about the chaos created in the family because of Mahi and Gautam's wedding, Prem scolds her for ruining his mood. "Yeh typical bahu ki tarah tum har problem ka solution dhundhne mere paas aa jati ho," says Prem to Rahi.

As Rahi tried to console Pari, Anupama sees it. Anupama praises Rahi for looking after the family. Doubting the nature of Prem, Rahi says to Anupama, "Prem badal gaya hai mummy." Rahi believed that her husband Prem is hiding something from her.

Meanwhile, Mahi is excitedly choosing her wedding dress. She invites Khyati and Prarthana to see it, but soon realises that Khyati is unhappy about her marriage to Gautam. The atmosphere turns tense when a pregnant Prarthana lashes out at Mahi for referring to her soon-to-be-born baby as "her child." Gautam steps in, claiming Prarthana’s baby as his own. Ansh intervenes, declaring that the baby is his and warning Gautam to stay away. He then turns to Prarthana, scolding her for not standing up for him in front of Gautam.

In the end, Anupama's family refuses to go to Mahi and Gautam's wedding. But, Anupama tries to convince Leela to go to the wedding saying that they con not leave the side of their daughter (Mahi). The new episodes of Anupamaa will be available to watch daily at 10 pm IST on Star Plus and will also be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.