 Revolver Rita OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Keerthy Suresh's Film Online?
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 05:23 PM IST
Revolver Rita OTT Release | Netflix

Revolver Rita is a crime-comedy film featuring Keerthy Suresh as Rita. The Tamil-language film is written and directed by JK. Chandru. This dark comedy-action film, which was released in theaters on November 28, is now heading to digital platforms in the near future. The film is now set to be released on Netflix, starting from December 26, 2025.

Revolver Rita: Theme

The Tamil film Revolver Rita primarily explores themes of family protection and courage in the face of crime, and blends elements of crime comedy and dark humour. The streaming giant shared the film's poster, featuring Keerthy Suresh holding a gun. The caption reads, " Rita becomes Revolver Rita if you mess with her family 🔫😎Watch Revolver Rita on Netflix out December 26 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam."

Plot

The movie Revolver Rita is a dark action-comedy centered on a regular woman in Pondicherry whose peaceful existence spirals into turmoil when her family unintentionally kills a famous gangster in their house. Rita must utilise her courage and intellect to shield her family as they get caught in a brutal gang conflict and confront a corpse.

Cast and characters

Along with Keerthy Suresh, the film features Radhika Sarathkumar as Chellamma, Sunil as Dracula Bobby, Redin Kingsley as Cheetah, Super Subbarayan as Dracula Pandiyan, John Vijay as Inspector Kamaraj, Ajay Ghosh as Reddy, Kalyan Master as Master, Baala as Car Mechanic, and Suresh Chakravarthy, among others. It is produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudhan Sundaram under the banner of Passion Studios and The Route. Dinesh B. Krishnan has done the cinematography.

