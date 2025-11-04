'Death Bhi Ho Sakti Hai...': Power Line Technician Talks About Challenges Of His Work On KBC 17, Amitabh Bachchan Praises Him – VIDEO

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 | YouTube (SET India)

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Kaun Banega Crorepati is not just known for turning contestants into lakhpatis or crorepatis, but also for bringing together people from diverse backgrounds, states, and economic conditions on one platform. The host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan, brings inspiring stories of bravery to the KBC stage. In the upcoming episode, viewers will once again witness a moving story that is sure to bring tears to their eyes.

In Kaun Banega Crorepati 17's episode today, November 4, the audience will see a contestant named Sonu Singh winning the fastest finger first contest. In one of the latest promos shared by the makers, Sonu Singh explained how challenging his job is as a power line technician. In the promo, we could see Sonu Singh explaining, "Kaam hamara bphot danger hai (Our job is very dangerous)."

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Who Is Sonu Singh?

Sonu Singh will be taking the hot seat in Kaun Banega Crorepati 1's today's episode. He hails from Pabra, Haryana. Sonu introduced himself as the power line technician. Talking about how challenging and demanding his job is, Sonu explained, "Agar thoda bhi current lag gaya to ham pole se neeche gir sakte hain jis me hamari tang tut sakti hai, sir bhi phut sakta hai aur death bhi ho sakti hai (If even a small electric shock hits us, we could fall off the pole that might break our leg or even injure our head and even die)."

In the promo, Sonu’s wife talks about how dangerous her husband’s job is and shares how she worries about his safety until he returns home.

Understanding how challenging his job is, Sonu said, "Agar mai nahi karunga to aur kon karega? (If I don’t do it, then who will?)" During his conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu explained that although they have safety measures in place, their work still involves significant risks.

Bachchan further asked Sonu whether he had any accidents while working. To this, the contestant explained, "Current sir 4-5 baar lag gayi hai mere ko. Ham Kaam karne ke liye taar ki taraf hanth badhate hain to jhatka lagta hai hame wo tab tak mehsoos hota hai jab tak ham chodte nahi. Wo chodne ke baad aisa mehsoos hota hai jaise ham maut ke muh se wapas aaye hain (When we reach out to touch the wire while working, we get an electric shock, and we can feel it until we let go. After releasing it, it feels as if we’ve just returned from the jaws of death)."

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Sonu Singh

Amitabh Bachchan further praised Sonu Singh for doing an excellent job, not only for society for the entire nation. Let us further wait for the episode to release to know how much Sonu Singh wins.