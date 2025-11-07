 Zayed Khan & Sussanne Khan's Mother Zarine Katrak Passes Away At 81 In Mumbai
Zarine Katrak, wife of actor Sanjay Khan and mother of Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan, passed away at her Mumbai residence on Friday, November 7, after suffering from age-related ailments. She is survived by her husband and children, Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan. The family has not released a statement yet.

article-image

Sanjay Khan’s wife, Zarine Katrak, mother of actor Zayed Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, passed away at her residence in Mumbai earlier this morning, on Friday, November 7, after suffering from age-related ailments.

Zarine Katrak Passes Away At 81 In Mumbai

Zarine is survived by her husband and four children, Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.

article-image

Before marrying Sanjay Khan, Zarine had a brief but memorable stint in Hindi cinema, appearing in films like Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali.

She was an accomplished interior designer and a published cookbook author, known for her book Family Secrets: The Khan Family Cookbook.

Sanjay Khan & Zarine Katrak's Love Story

Zarine and Sanjay Khan’s love story was an unusual yet romantic way. The duo first met at a bus stop and soon fell in love. Later, in 1966, they tied the knot in 1966 and shared decades of family life, raising four children together.

Zarine Katrak On Her First Date With Sanjay Khan

In an old interview with Filmfare, Zarine recalled her first date with an 18-year-old Sanjay, sharing how he stood on the beach in a white shirt, white trousers, Kolhapuri chappals, and a book by Tolstoy in his hand. She described herself as sun-tanned, wearing an off-shoulder blouse and a three-tiered skirt. As they walked along the shore, Sanjay told her his life story, which left her mesmerised.

The next day, Sanjay proposed to her, to which she replied, “If I still have feelings for you after a year, then I will!" Her clever response impressed Sanjay, who resolved, "I have to make her my girl."

