OTT Releases This Week: From Maharani Season 4 To The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Check The List Of Films & Shows For The Weekend Watch

The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Fans of science fiction and gothic storytelling are in for a treat as Oscar Isaac plays a lead in Frankenstein. The plot of the film revolves around a scientist called Victor Frankenstein, who assembles a being from lifeless body parts, but is appalled by its look and leaves it behind. It is streaming on Netflix
The much-anticipated science fiction film, The Fantastic 4: First Steps, is based on Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's Marvel Comics. It centres on four people who acquire superpowers after being teleported to another dimension and must master their newfound abilities to safeguard Earth from a cosmic threat. It is premiering on Amazon Prime Video
Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten's German romantic drama Maxton Hall-The World Between Us is based on Mona Kasten's novel, Save Me. It tells the story of Ruby Bell, a scholarship student who notices that the children of wealthy, powerful families attend the college. She struggles to adjust to her new surroundings and the wealthy students, but she soon discovers an explosive secret. Maxton Hall-The World Between Us Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video
Maharani is one of the most popular political drama series starring Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti. The series follows a housewife and the wife of Bihar's chief minister, Bheema. All she cared about was her house and her husband, but after her husband resigned from the CM post, her life took a turn, and she ended up in the world of politics. Maharani Season 4 is streaming on SonyLIV
Umesh Shukla directs Divya Khosla and Neil Nitin Mukesh's unique thriller-comedy Ek Chatur Naar. The movie centres on a smart woman named Mamta, residing in a little Indian town, who discovers a businessman's mobile phone. The film is streaming on Netflix
Baramulla is a gripping drama set against the hauntingly beautiful yet turbulent backdrop of Kashmir. Manav Kaul, known for his intense performances and thought-provoking roles, is playing the lead role in the film. It is streaming on Netflix
