Gouri Kishan Slams Reporter For Asking Body-Shaming Question; Gets Support From Kollywood Celebrities

Instagram: Gouri Kishan

Actress Gouri Kishan's Tamil movie Others has hit the big screens today (November 7). Recently, during a press conference for the movie, the actress slammed a reporter for asking a body-shaming question. According to reports, the journalist asked Gouri’s co-star, Aditya Madhavan, if it was difficult for him to lift the actress during a scene in Others, due to her weight.

The question didn't go down well with Gouri, and she said, “How does my weight concern you? How is that relevant to the film? My weight is my choice—it does not define my talent.”

“Every woman has a different body type. Stop normalising body-shaming. I have worked hard on character-driven films. I don’t need your validation,” she further said.

When the publicists intervened and tried to calm her down, the actress said, “I have a point to make here, and everyone is silencing me."

Kollywood Celebrities Support Gouri Kishan

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith took to X to support Gouri. He tweeted, "@Gourayy more power to you. I strongly condemn the reporter's actions; they are unacceptable and shameful. That female actors have to still face these indecent questions goes to show the distance Thamizh cinema has yet to go (sic)."

Actor Kavin tweeted, "Inside and out, you’re beautiful and inspiring, Gouri :) Always stay the same (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Chennai Press Club Condems The Behaviour Of The Reporter

The Chennai Press Club has shared a statement and condemned the behaviour of the reporter. The statement read, "The Chennai Press Club strongly condemns the behaviour of a YouTuber who posed an inappropriate question to actress Gouri Kishan regarding her body weight during the press meet of the film Others. Raising questions aimed at mocking or humiliating a woman artist over her physical appearance, especially in a professional forum meant to discuss a film, is highly unethical, indecent, and condemnable. Despite Gouri Kishan clearly expressing her discomfort and objection, the YouTuber continued to justify his remarks and engaged in a heated argument with her."

The statement further read, "The Chennai Press Club strongly denounces such behaviour and urges fellow journalists to call out and question individuals who conduct themselves in a sexist or disrespectful manner. Furthermore, the Chennai Press Club appreciates actress Gouri Kishan for assertively and courageously expressing her views, even in the face of collective opposition during the press meet."