'Peter Haag Threw & Broke Things, Took Advantage Of Celina Jaitly's Emotionally Depressed State': Actress' Lawyer On Physical Violence Allegations

Former Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has filed case of domestic violence against her Austrian husband, hotel manager Peter Haag, after 15 years of marriage. Her lawyer Niharika Karanjawala spoke to the media on Tuesday (November 25) and opened up about the allegations levelled against Peter by Celina in her complaint.

During an interaction with Republic TV, the lawyer said that Celina stayed in the marriage and put up with it in the hopes that Peter's behaviour would change and for the benefit of her three children.

Lawyer on Celina's allegations

Celina and Peter married in September 2010 and share three children. The No entry actress has alleged that he subjected her to mental and physical abuse over the years, which she says worsened after 2019.

When asked about the allegations made by Celina, the lawyer stated that she had to go through "cruelty."

Nikarika said, "There have been instances of physical violence as well. Mr. Haag losing his temper, throwing things, breaking things, being violent with Celina on a few occasions, and a lot of emotional cruelty. As I said, there is also a parallel civil proceeding for a gift wreath that was obtained via coercion and manipulation. Unfortunately, in 2017, after Celina, in a short period of time, lost one child and her parents, Peter took advantage of her emotionally depressed state in order to manipulate her into parting with her property, and he shifted them to a very remote area of Austria where she didn't speak the language well and didn't know many people, so that it would be easier to separate and subjugate her."

"These are the allegations that we've raised in our petition, presumably on the December 12, Mr. Haag will offer his reply to our allegations," she added.

'There were instances of physical violence'

When asked to open up about Peter being physically violent, the lawyer stated, "There have been instances of violence. Since this matter is sub judice, I won't get into much to exactly what the incidents were. It's not my story to tell, but we're hopeful that when it plays out in court, we're hopeful that justice will be done by her and her children."

The lawyer also revealed that it was Celina's savings of many years that funded their lifestyle.

"Over the years, it was her savings that were funding their lifestyle. And as I said, Peter has also manipulated her into transferring a substantially valuable property of her,s in Mumbai, which was her self-acquired property, to him. So, the petition takes that into account," she said.

Peter blocks Celina's access to children

Meanwhile, Peter has reportedly blocked Celina's access to their children.

The lawyer said, "However, I am happy to report that only two days ago in the divorce proceedings that are continuing before the Austrian court, the Austrian court was pleased to issue an order stating that she is allowed one hour of telephonic access to the children every day," she concluded.

Reportedly, Peter filed for divorce in Austria in August 2025.