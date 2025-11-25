Laughter Chefs 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Makes His Acting Debut With Aukaat Ke Bahar, Watch Teaser—Video

Elvish Yadav | Amazon MX Player

After Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Elvish Yadav rose to nationwide fame. From controversial remarks about Kusha Kapila and Chum Darang to allegations of smuggling snake venom, he has often made headlines. But this time it's different. Elvish is making his acting debut with the upcoming Amazon MX Player show Aukaat Ke Bahar.

On Tuesday, November 25, Elvish released the teaser for the upcoming show Aukaat Ke Bahar, which shows him in a boxing ring. The clip then shows Elvish attending college, falling in love, but ultimately getting into a fight. The teaser ends on a sarcastic note with the line, "Elvish bhai ke aage koi bol sakta hai kya."

Uploading the clip of his upcoming show, Elvish captioned the post, "Aakhon mein hunger, dil mein fire yeh journey hogi Aukaat ke Bahar 🥊🔥 (sic)." Fans in the comment section were soon seen drooling over Elvish's acting. One commented, "You Are Elvish!!!! The SuperStar 🔥 (sic)." Another wrote, "Systumm hang kr diya elvish bhai (sic)."

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Malti Chahar's brother and cricketer Deepak Chahar reacted with a fire emoji on the post.

Aukaat Ke Bahar is set to drop soon and will stream exclusively on Amazon MX Player, absolutely free. However, the exact release date of the show has not been revealed by the streaming platform.

Viewers can watch it across multiple platforms, including the MX Player app, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.

Elvish recently won Laughter Chefs Season 2 alongside Karan Kundrra, with the finale airing on July 27, 2025. Aly Goni and Reem Shaikh were declared the runners-up of the season.

Celebrating his victory, Elvish wrote, "Never imagined I’d get so much love when I joined the show. Words can’t express how grateful I am for all the support & kindness you’ve shown to me (sic)."