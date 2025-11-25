Who Is Peter Haag? Celina Jaitly's Australian Husband & Hotelier – Now Accused Of Domestic Violence | @celinajaitlyofficial/Instagram

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Tuesday, November 25, issued a notice to former actor and Miss India winner Celina Jaitly’s husband, Austrian hotelier and entrepreneur Peter Haag, after she filed a case under the Domestic Violence Act alleging cruelty, manipulation and emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse.

Jaitly claimed in her petition that she was forced to flee their home in Austria and return to India due to the alleged mistreatment.

Who is Peter Haag?

Haag is an Austrian hotelier, entrepreneur and brand strategist with a career spanning leading hospitality groups in Dubai and Singapore. According to reports, he held senior marketing and management roles at major chains, including the Emaar Hospitality Group in Dubai, before marrying Jaitly in 2011.

Haag and Jaitly first met in Dubai during an event for an Indian fashion brand she endorsed. In an old interview, Jaitly recalled an immediate sense of familiarity when she first saw him, saying she "recognised something in him" even before they spoke. She described noticing his "impeccable manners and very kind eyes". Haag later travelled to India in 2010 to meet her parents before proposing to her.

The couple married on 23 July 2011 at a 1,000-year-old monastery in Austria. They became parents to twin boys in 2012. In 2017, Jaitly gave birth to another set of twins, one of whom died due to a heart defect.

Domestic violence accusations against Haag

Until recently, Jaitly frequently shared posts expressing affection for Haag. In 2024 she marked their 14th engagement anniversary with a detailed Instagram note, writing about the challenges they had endured together, including the loss of their child and her parents. She recalled the night he proposed in Mumbai, quoting her mother’s words about finding peace with the right partner.

However, her petition filed in Mumbai paints a different picture. In her petition, Jaitly called Haag a "narcissist with alcoholic tendencies" and alleged that he prohibited her from working after marriage. She has also sought Rs 50 crore in compensation for loss of earnings and Rs 10 lakh in monthly maintenance. She has also sought custody of their children, who currently live in Austria with Haag.

The petition comes after her recent approach to the Delhi High Court seeking assistance for her brother, Major (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, whom she claims is illegally detained in the UAE.