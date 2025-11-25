Celina Jaitly, Peter Haag Divorce: What Is The Age Difference Between Them?

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly filed a domestic violence petition in a Mumbai court on November 21 against her Austrian husband, hotelier Peter Haag, after 15 years of marriage, seeking Rs 50 crore for loss of earnings along with additional compensation for the loss of income and property she claims to have suffered. The case includes allegations of abuse, cruelty, and manipulation by the former Miss India.

What Is The Age Gap Between Celina Jaitly & Peter Haag

Celina, born on November 24, 1981, is currently 44 years old, while Peter, born on October 19, 1977, is 48. Thus, the couple share an age difference of four years, with Peter being older than the actress.

Lawyer on Celina's allegations

Celina and Peter married in September 2010 and share three children. The No entry actress has alleged that he subjected her to mental and physical abuse over the years, which she says worsened after 2019. When asked about the allegations made by Celina, the lawyer stated that she had to go through "cruelty."

Nikarika said, "There have been instances of physical violence as well. Mr. Haag losing his temper, throwing things, breaking things, being violent with Celina on a few occasions, and a lot of emotional cruelty. As I said, there is also a parallel civil proceeding for a gift wreath that was obtained via coercion and manipulation. Unfortunately, in 2017, after Celina, in a short period of time, lost one child and her parents, Peter took advantage of her emotionally depressed state in order to manipulate her into parting with her property, and he shifted them to a very remote area of Austria where she didn't speak the language well and didn't know many people, so that it would be easier to separate and subjugate her."

Peter blocks Celina's access to children

Meanwhile, Peter has reportedly blocked Celina's access to their children.

The lawyer said, "However, I am happy to report that only two days ago in the divorce proceedings that are continuing before the Austrian court, the Austrian court was pleased to issue an order stating that she is allowed one hour of telephonic access to the children every day," she concluded.

Reportedly, Peter filed for divorce in Austria in August 2025.