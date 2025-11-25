 Smriti Mandhana Vs Palash Muchhal Net Worth: Who Tops The List Amid Wedding & Cheating Controversy?
The much talked about wedding of Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal has now been put on indefinite hold. Fans on the internet are left wondering what exactly has happened between the duo. Social media is currently abuzz with alleged cheating claims. While everyone waits for clarity, let’s take a look at the net worth of both stars:

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal | Instagram

What exactly happened between Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal remains a mystery that fans are eager to solve. After the proposal, mehendi, and sangeet, the duo was just a step away from the pheras when reports surfaced of Smriti's father suffering a heart attack. Soon after, Palash was reportedly hospitalised and later moved to Mumbai with his family. Despite the drama, both remain successful in their fields.

So, let's take a look at their respective net worths.

Smriti Mandhana Net Worth

Smriti Mandhana is the vice-captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team and earns a substantial amount as match fees. She also holds a BCCI contract worth Rs. 50 lakh annually. In addition, she earns from Test matches, ODIs, T20Is, and various brand endorsements. According to Moneycontrol, Smriti's net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 32–34 crore.

Smriti's financial graph rose as she was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 3.4 crore. Additionally, winning the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2025 added another prestigious title to her accolades.

Palash Muchhal Net Worth

Palash Muchhal is the brother of the well-known singer Palak Muchhal. Palash is a music composer who made his debut in the Bollywood at the age of 18. He is known for composing songs like Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui and Party Toh Banti Hai.

As per the reports, Palash's net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 20 to 41 crore. There is a wide range of gap in his net worth estimation because of Palash's project-based career. His earnings come from composing music for films, independent albums, Live shows, royalties and brand endorsements.

Shortly after Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding was postponed, the cheating allegation surfaced online. The screenshots of alleged 'flirty' chats between Palash and a woman named Mary D'Costa began circulating online. However, the authenticity of these screenshots has not been verified by any official source.

As of now, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been postponed indefinitely. Recently, several videos of Palash’s mother and sister visiting him in the hospital went viral. However, neither of the two has issued an official statement regarding the ongoing cheating allegations.

