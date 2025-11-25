 Bigg Boss 19: Deepak Chahar's Sister Malti Chahar Gets Support From Indian Cricketers; Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh & Others Ask Fans To Vote For Her
Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister, Malti Chahar, entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wild card, and she has surely left a strong mark in this season. The show is just a few days away from its grand finale, and on Tuesday, Indian cricketers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, and others took to Instagram to do a vote appeal for her.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Vote Appeal For Malti Chahar | Instagram

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister, Malti Chahar, entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wild card contestant, and she has surely left a strong mark in this season. The show is just a few days away from its grand finale, and on Tuesday, Indian cricketers like Suresh Raina, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Naman Dhir, Venkatesh Iyer, Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ravi Bishnoi, took to Instagram to do a vote appeal for her.

They all shared a poster on their Instagram story, which read, "VOTE FOR MALTI CHAHAR TO MAKE HER INTO FINAL OF BIGBOSS. 99 VOTE EVERYDAY CONTINUOUSLY 5 DAYS VOTING LINES OPEN 10:30 TONIGHT | VOTING CLOSES FRIDAY 10:00 AM (sic)."

Well, it will be interesting to see whether Malti will be able to make it to the finale week or not.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Win Ticket To Finale?

FPJ Shorts
The ticket to finale task is going to take place, and everyone is keen to know who will win.

