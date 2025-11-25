Tere Ishk Mein Advance Booking Report: Dhanush & Kriti Sanon Starrer Has Already Sold More Than 25K Tickets

Tere Ishk Mein Poster |

After Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are coming back together for one more love story titled Tere Ishk Mein, and Kriti Sanon has joined them as the female lead. The trailer and the songs of the film have created a good pre-release buzz, and now everyone is keen to know how the movie will turn out to be.

The advance booking of Dhanush and Kriti starrer Tere Ishk Mein started on Monday, and the pre-release sales till now looks very promising. According to Sacnilk, the movie has already sold more than 25k tickets. So, it is expected to take a good opening at the box office.

The film on its first day has collected Rs. 65.59 lakh without block seats, and with block seats the collection is Rs. 2.01 crore. Tere Ishk Mein is still around two days away from its release, so we can expect that the movie to collect a good amount during the advance booking.

Will Tere Ishk Mein Become Successful Like Saiyaara And Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat?

This year, two romantic films, like Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has left a strong mark at the box office. So, the expectations from Tere Ishk Mein are also quite high.

It will be interesting to see whether Rai and Dhanush will be able to recreate the magic of Raanjhanaa at the box office or not.

Tere Ishk Mein Vs Gustaakh Ishq

Tere Ishk Mein is not getting a solo release. The film will be clashing with Gustaakh Ishq, which stars Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead role.

Both are romantic movies, but while Tere Ishk Mein is more like a massy love story, Gustaakh Ishq looks like a film for niche audience. So, let's see which movie will win the box office race.