Pakistani Actress Reema Khan Mourns Dharmendra's Death, Shares 2004 Throwback PHOTO: 'His Gracious Hospitality Will Be Remembered...'

Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Dharmendra died at the age of 89 at his Mumbai residence on Monday morning, November 24, leaving the entertainment industry in shock by his sudden passing. Dharmendra's mortal remains were taken to the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai under tight police security, where a hush-hush funeral was conducted shortly after the news broke.

Pakistani Actress Reema Khan Mourns Dharmendra's Death

Pakistani actress and television host Reema Khan shared a throwback photo mourning Dharmendra's passing at 89. Recalling meeting him in 2004, she wrote on her Instagram handle, "Cinema just lost its heartbeat, your light will never fade. I want to pay my respects to the legendary actor Shri Dharmendra ji, whom I had the great privilege of meeting back in 2004. His gracious hospitality and civility will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family and fans."

The photo of Reema’s emotional tribute to Dharmendra was shared by Pakistani Cinema's Instagram handle, as Pakistani celebrities' social media accounts have been blocked in India following the terror attack in Pahalgam and the subsequent escalation in Indo-Pak tensions.