'Ch***ya Hain, Woh Net Pe Jaake...': Vindu Vinod Chopra ABUSES Social Media Influencers at IFFI Goa, His Angry Rant Goes Viral —VIDEO

Filmmaker Vindu Vinod Chopra, during a masterclass at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, recently took a dig at social media influencers, criticising the growing dependence on social media stardom and its impact on cinema. He remarked how 'dropping a shirt' can attract millions of followers, instantly turning someone into an influencer and giving them a false sense of legendary status.

Vindu Vinod Chopra Takes Dig At Social Media Influencers

Vindu said, He said, "Kya word use kar sakta hun… Ch***ya hain… Woh net pe jaake aisa khada hota hai... 5 million hogaya. Waise khada hota hai 10 million hogaya, 20 million ho gaya (What word can I use? These are as****es. They go on the Internet, and stand in a certain way. Someone has 5 million followers, someone has 10 million, another has 20 million).

Vindu Vinod Chopra Urges People To Value Authenticity

Further, the 3 Idiots filmmaker added that brands later approach these influencers, asking them to promote and sell products on their social media platforms. "Woh phir khada ho jaata hai... what the f**k is going on? You as an individual have to choose whether you want to be that or you want to really strive for happiness and joy."