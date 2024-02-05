'Sar Todunga Tera': Vidhu Vinod Chopra Recalls Threatening Producer For Disturbing 12th Fail Shoot

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who is currently basking in the success of his film 12th Fail, recently recalled how he once lost his cool during the shoot and threatened a filmmaker that he will break his head. He said that he was left fuming after an emotional scene of 12th Fail was disrupted due to loud noise from the neighbouring set.

Recalling the incident, Chopra stated that they were shooting for the scene in 12th Fail wherein Vikrant Massey had to act and say dialogues about how he would go back to his village. "We were shooting in sync sound. And suddenly there was loud dance music! Finally, I stopped the shoot, and told my whole crew to come with me," he stated.

Chopra revealed that around 40-50 people from the crew walked together to the other set and he asked the people to unplug the music system and stop the music. "The producer, whose identity you might learn later, told me, ‘Arey tum gundagardi kar rahe ho’ and I shot back, ‘Main sar toduga tera!’ This is Film City, we make cinema here, ye tum log kya ghatiya kar rahe ho?" he recalled.

He then urged people to move a petition seeking a ban on non-film functions in the Film City premises which hamper the shoots going on in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, 12th Fail recently completed 100 days in theatres and the cast and crew celebrated it with a grand bash. The film stars Vikrant Massey as IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, and Medha Shankr as his wife Shraddha Joshi. It showed Manoj's journey from a small village to becoming an IPS officer and the obstacles he had to cross on his way.