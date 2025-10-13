'365 Days Of Denial, Sorrow..': A Year After Baba Siddique’s Murder In Mumbai, Son Zeeshan Pays Emotional Tribute

'1 Year Since That Dreadful Night..': A Year After Baba Siddique’s Murder, Son Zeeshan Pays Emotional Tribute |

Mumbai: Marking one year since the shocking killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, his son and former MLA Zeeshan Siddique shared an emotional note on social media on Sunday night, mourning the loss of his father and expressing frustration over the lack of justice. The 66-year-old veteran politician was shot dead by three assailants outside Zeeshan’s Bandra (East) office on the night of October 12, 2024, an incident that had sent shockwaves across Mumbai’s political circles.

In his heartfelt message, Zeeshan wrote, “It has been one year since that dreadful night… For everyone else it must have been one year but for me, it has been 365 days of denial, sorrow, anger and absolute grief. I don’t know how things would have turned out had I not left office a few minutes earlier, but I know you tried protecting me even in your last moments. I miss you every day, Papa.”

He further lamented that despite a year having passed, justice is yet to be served. “My family lost everything that day, and this loss is irreparable. But I do believe that truth can never be hidden for long, justice will surely prevail,” Zeeshan added, reflecting the family’s ongoing pain and determination.

Special MCOCA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of 3 Accused In Baba Siddique Murder Case

Meanwhile, in a related development of the case, a special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on October 6 rejected the bail applications of three accused linked to the murder case, Sambhaji Pardhi, Gaurav Apune, and Anurag Kashyap.

According to the prosecution, Anurag Kashyap allegedly helped the prime shooter flee to Nepal after the killing. Pardhi and his associates were accused of supplying firearms and offering logistical assistance to the attackers, while Apune is believed to have played an active role in the conspiracy and execution of the crime.

Special public prosecutor Mahesh Mule opposed their bail, citing the seriousness of the offences and the strength of the evidence gathered. The court, after reviewing the case details and the accused’s alleged involvement, denied bail to all three, ruling that their release could hamper the ongoing investigation.

