Mumbai News: Special MCOCA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of 3 Accused In NCP Leader Baba Siddique Murder Case

Mumbai: The special MCOCA court on Monday rejected the bail plea of three accused booked in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Bandra (East) area on the night of October 12, 2024.

Accused and Allegations

The court on Monday refused to grant bail to Sambhaji Pardhi, Gaurav Apune, and Anurag Kashyap. As per the prosecution's case, Kashyap is alleged to have helped the shooter flee to Nepal after the murder, while Pardi, along with others, had allegedly provided firearms and logistical support to the shooters. Meanwhile, Apune is said to have participated in the conspiracy actively and was also involved in the execution of murder.

Prosecution Opposition

Their plea was opposed by the special public prosecutor, Mahesh Mule, referring to their role in the alleged crime. The court, after considering their role and the evidence presented by the prosecution, rejected their pleas.

CCTV Footage Plea Rejected

Meanwhile, the court has also rejected the plea of one of the key accused, Pravin Lonkar, seeking CCTV footage of Niramal Nagar police station in connection with the illegal arrest. He had sought footage of two days – October 13, 2024 and October 14, 2024.

Court Remarks

The court rejected his application, stating, “The Entire record of the chargesheet did not reflect that the prosecution had relied on or unrelied on the CCTV footage. No evidence was produced by the applicant to show the existence of such CCTV footage. Further, applicant Pravin at the time of production never made a complaint about ill treatment or illegal arrest.”

