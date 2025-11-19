Temperature In Mumbai Dips Below 18, Coldwave Conditions In Maharashtra | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed the coldest morning of this season on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature dipping 3.8 degrees Celsius below normal. The Santacruz observatory on Tuesday recorded the maximum temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius, which was 1.9 degrees Celsius below normal, and the minimum temperature recorded was 17.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.8 degrees Celsius below normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the cold and dry weather will continue in Mumbai, with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering in the same ranges for the next two days. However, in the parts of the Mumbai metropolitan regions like Dombivali, Kalyan and Badlapur, the minimum temperature may fall to 12 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, several districts in Maharashtra have been issued a warning for coldwave-like conditions as minimum temperatures can fall up to 5 degrees Celsius. The districts which were sounded Yellow Alert for coldwave-like conditions on November 18 included Dhule, Nashik, Pune, Solapur, Chharapati Sambhaji Nagar, Yawatma, Washim and others.

The IMD has issued guidelines for the citizens to follow during the coldwave, which includes wearing layers of warm clothing, avoiding prolonged exposure to cold, intake of Vitamin-C rich food and fluids, seeking medical attention in case of frostbite, nosebleed or/and flu-like conditions, among others.

Officials from the weather department said that towards the weekend, the minimum temperatures in Maharashtra may see a slight rise.Mumbai

Officials from the weather department said that towards the weekend, the minimum temperatures in Maharashtra may see a slight rise.

