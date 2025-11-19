Palghar News: 16-Year-Old Niece Pushed From Train By Uncle; Minor Niece Dies After Falling

Pushed From Train | Representational Image

Vasai-Naigaon: A heart-wrenching incident occurred on the railway tracks between Vasai, Naigaon, and Bhayander. A shocking case has come to light where a 16-year-old minor niece was pushed out of a moving local train allegedly by her own maternal uncle.

Komal, who had been missing since November 15, was found dead on the railway tracks on November 17.

The railway police investigation revealed that the accused uncle, Arjun Soni (20), was with the girl in the first-class compartment of the Churchgate-Virar local train. While they were standing near the door close to Naigaon, he allegedly pushed his niece from behind, causing her to fall and die on the spot.

