Mumbai Local Services Hit After Rail Track Buckles Near Vikhroli-Kurla | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai's sudden temperature drop has caused a rail track to buckle between Vikhroli and Kurla on the Central Railway, disrupting local train services on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred on the down slow line near Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg on Tuesday at 7:32 am, leading to a temporary halt and major inconvenience for passengers.

According to a Central Railway spokesperson, a rail fracture was found between Vikhroli and Kanjur Marg on the down slow/local line at 7:32 am The track was deemed safe with a 30 kmph speed limit by 7:58 am. Slow locals were diverted to the fast line from Matunga during this time.

Read Also Day 2: Long Queues Persist At Mumbai CNG Pumps As Pipeline Damage Disrupts Supply

Sources said the combination of cold nights and hot daytime temperatures causes rail tracks to shrink at night and expand during the day. Although gaps are provided between rails to accommodate this expansion, buckling can still occur.

The incident affected commuters of down line, with students, office-goers, workers, and small business operators facing significant delays.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/