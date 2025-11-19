 Mumbai Local Services Hit After Rail Track Buckles Near Vikhroli-Kurla
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Local Services Hit After Rail Track Buckles Near Vikhroli-Kurla

Mumbai Local Services Hit After Rail Track Buckles Near Vikhroli-Kurla

According to a Central Railway spokesperson, a rail fracture was found between Vikhroli and Kanjur Marg on the down slow/local line at 7:32 am The track was deemed safe with a 30 kmph speed limit by 7:58 am. Slow locals were diverted to the fast line from Matunga during this time.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 01:11 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Local Services Hit After Rail Track Buckles Near Vikhroli-Kurla | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai's sudden temperature drop has caused a rail track to buckle between Vikhroli and Kurla on the Central Railway, disrupting local train services on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred on the down slow line near Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg on Tuesday at 7:32 am, leading to a temporary halt and major inconvenience for passengers.

According to a Central Railway spokesperson, a rail fracture was found between Vikhroli and Kanjur Marg on the down slow/local line at 7:32 am The track was deemed safe with a 30 kmph speed limit by 7:58 am. Slow locals were diverted to the fast line from Matunga during this time.

Read Also
Day 2: Long Queues Persist At Mumbai CNG Pumps As Pipeline Damage Disrupts Supply
article-image

Sources said the combination of cold nights and hot daytime temperatures causes rail tracks to shrink at night and expand during the day. Although gaps are provided between rails to accommodate this expansion, buckling can still occur.

The incident affected commuters of down line, with students, office-goers, workers, and small business operators facing significant delays.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Cheating Job-goer Of ₹20.25 Lakh On Pretext Of Selling MHADA Mill Workers’ Flat
Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Cheating Job-goer Of ₹20.25 Lakh On Pretext Of Selling MHADA Mill Workers’ Flat
Mumbai News: 3 Unsafe Buildings Vacated As BMC Pushes Ahead With Vikhroli Redevelopment
Mumbai News: 3 Unsafe Buildings Vacated As BMC Pushes Ahead With Vikhroli Redevelopment
Indian Football Team Suffers Shocking Loss To Bangladesh In Asian Cup Qualifiers
Indian Football Team Suffers Shocking Loss To Bangladesh In Asian Cup Qualifiers
Alfa Communications Felicitates Varied Talents From Across The Country At The Third Alfa Awards
Alfa Communications Felicitates Varied Talents From Across The Country At The Third Alfa Awards

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 3 Unsafe Buildings Vacated As BMC Pushes Ahead With Vikhroli Redevelopment

Mumbai News: 3 Unsafe Buildings Vacated As BMC Pushes Ahead With Vikhroli Redevelopment

Alfa Communications Felicitates Varied Talents From Across The Country At The Third Alfa Awards

Alfa Communications Felicitates Varied Talents From Across The Country At The Third Alfa Awards

Mumbai Local Services Hit After Rail Track Buckles Near Vikhroli-Kurla

Mumbai Local Services Hit After Rail Track Buckles Near Vikhroli-Kurla

Temperature In Mumbai Dips Below 18, Coldwave Conditions In Maharashtra

Temperature In Mumbai Dips Below 18, Coldwave Conditions In Maharashtra

International Men’s Day: Verdict In 2015 Suicide Case Brings Relief To Men’s Rights Groups

International Men’s Day: Verdict In 2015 Suicide Case Brings Relief To Men’s Rights Groups