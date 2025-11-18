Maharashtra Politics: Cracks Deepen In Mahayuti As Shiv Sena Ministers Skip Cabinet Meeting Over BJP’s Induction Spree

Maharashtra DyCM EKnath Shinde | PTI Photo

Mumbai: Cracks appear to have emerged in the Mahayuti alliance ahead of the Maharashtra civic elections with most of the Shiv Sena ministers on Tuesday skipping the weekly cabinet meeting apparently over ally BJP inducting Sena leaders and workers in parts of the state.

While Shiv Sena minister Pratap Sarnaik admitted that there was disgruntlement over inductions made (by the BJP) in Palghar, Thane and other districts, his party colleague Uday Samant claimed there was no discontent, and said the ministers did not boycott the meeting.

Sena Flags Political Poaching, ‘Solution’ Reached

Sarnaik said Sena ministers led by party head and Deputy Chief Minister later held a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the issue, and a "solution" was found with the decision that the Mahayuti allies should refrain from inducting each other's leaders, office-bearers or former corporators.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed the ministers of the rival Sena faction for "boycotting' the cabinet, saying it was a selfish act and an "insult" to the people.

Tensions Rise Ahead of Mahayuti Government Anniversary

The development comes just days ahead of the first anniversary of the Fadnavis-headed Mahayuti government.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

From the Shiv Sena, only Eknath Shinde attended the cabinet meeting held at the Mantralaya (secretariat).

The Sena wanted to send a message to the ally BJP that it did not approve of the latter weaning away Sena workers and leaders. The recent defections from Shiv Sena to the BJP in Kalyan-Dombivli (in Thane district) seem to be the trigger point, sources said.

The Sena ministers later met CM Fadnavis in his chamber and expressed their ire over the development in Dombivli, but Fadnavis pointed out that it was the Sena which first admitted BJP members in its fold in neighbouring Ulhasnagar (in Thane district), they added.

CM Counters Sena’s Objections

The CM reportedly told the Sena leaders that when their party weans away members of other allies, they should not complain when the BJP does the same.

Henceforth, the alliance partners should not induct each other's workers, the CM reportedly told the Sena leaders.

Sena Ministers Offer Explanations for Their Absence

Talking to reporters, Uday Samant said although ministers were not present in the cabinet meeting, deputy CM Shinde attended it.

"There is no disgruntlement. There was no boycott of the cabinet meeting," said Samant, who also skipped the meeting.

"(Shiv Sena Minister of State) Yogesh Kadam is in Khed (in Ratnagiri, which is part of his constituency). (Tourism) Shambhuraj Desai is in his constituency. (Soil and Water Conservation Minister) Sanjay Rathod's mother passed away, so he is in his constituency. I had a routine check-up, so I was in the hospital," he said.

Transport minister Sarnaik acknowledged that both sides were upset over the induction of leaders from each other's parties.

"There are issues even in a family and this is a Mahayuti government of three parties. Emotions have to be expressed before one another. We, along with Shinde, met the CM and shared our emotions. In 10 minutes, there was a solution to this," he said.

Cross-Inductions Stir Unrest Across Districts

Sarnaik said there was disgruntlement over certain inductions that were made in Palghar, Solapur, Thane, Kolhapur districts.

He also referred to some inductions in Kalyan Dombivli.

"There is a race to induct people in parties ahead of local body polls. There was disgruntlement on our side, there was some disgruntlement on the other side also," Sarnaik said.

He said there was a meeting between CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Shinde, and a solution was found.

"There was a decision that leaders, office-bearers, corporators of Mahayuti should not be inducted in each other's parties. Sometimes things happen and there is miscommunication," Sarnaik said.

Some Sena Leaders Deny Rift

Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil, who belongs to the Shiv Sena, denied any signs of disgruntlement.

When asked about the reason behind skipping the meeting, Patil said he and some other ministers were attending a party meeting.

Another Shiv Sena minister told PTI that there were issues which have now been addressed.

Ajit Pawar Says He Saw No Discontent

Talking to reporters here in Mumbai, deputy CM Ajit Pawar said he did not sense any disgruntlement during the cabinet meeting.

He said he was under the impression that the absence of Sena ministers was due to the scrutiny of nomination papers for the December 2 polls to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats.

"Makrand Patil from the NCP was absent (for the cabinet meeting). Even our Hasan Mushrif left early. Had I known about Shiv Sena ministers being upset, I would have asked Eknath Shinde about it. But I did not sense any disgruntlement," Pawar said.

Opposition Questions Functioning of Government

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Aaditya Thackeray claimed the Shinde-led party was upset as the BJP was trying to split it, and there were also issues regarding seat allocation for the coming local body polls.

"But boycotting a cabinet meeting for their selfish interests is an insult to Maharashtra and its people! Cabinet meetings are meant to solve the people's issues, not to handle your petty squabbles!" he said.

Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said the sulking of Shiv Sena ministers was affecting the people of Maharashtra.

Another Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire, a former MP, said a feud had started among the ruling allies, and claimed that "CM Fadnavis has reportedly halted all the works initiated by the Shinde faction".

