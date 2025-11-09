ISL Future Uncertain After AIFF Tender Finds No Takers; Players, Clubs Uncertain In Latest Dark Chapter Of Indian Football

ISL Future Uncertain After No Takers For AIFF Tender | Image Credits: X/ Bengaluru FC

Indian football is perhaps at its darkest phase right now with the country's premier football competition, the Indian Super League (ISL) in doldrums after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) received no bids by the November 7 deadline for the tender issued to find a commercial partner to run the league.

Some of India's most storied football clubs including Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Kerala Blasters have halted their operations with uncertainty looming large about the future.

The AIFF had a 15-year contract with the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to run the Indian Super League. The contract expires on December 8 and therefore the need for a new commercial partner which has led to the entire AIFF-FSDL saga that has now impacted Indian football.

That has proved difficult, with no parties putting forward a bid despite discussions.

The AIFF had initiated the tender process on October 16, following the Supreme Court's approval of a new constitution in September. The federation sought a commercial partner for the next 15 years to manage the ISL’s broadcasting, sponsorship, digital, and merchandising rights.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The main point of contention was the AIFF's financial demand: an annual payment of ₹37.5 crore or 5 percent of the gross revenue (whichever was higher), in addition to the responsibility for production, marketing, and the gradual adoption of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Although, initially there was interest and queries from entities including FSDL, FanCode (owned by DreamSports) and a foreign consortium, none of the parties submitted a formal bid.

As per certain reports, It is understood that the financial model proposed by the AIFF was deemed unsustainable.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Clubs suspend operations, players in the dark

While uncertainty remained, the AIFF convinced several reluctant clubs to participate in the Super Cup with the hope of securing a partnership via the tender process. However, that move has failed miserably, and the Indian football community is heading into an abyss. Reports indicate that Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC have all suspended training and operations given the uncertainty of the ISL.

Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC are yet to start pre-season. Such is the state that many franchises could be forced to suspend salaries and terminate contracts to stay afloat.

"It is a very hard time indeed. We have been worried since the news came out. No communication has been made to the players or the staff, and we are all in the dark. I will wait for a couple of days before speaking to the club and understanding what the situation is," said a reserve team coach speaking to The Free Press Journal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Resume the league ASAP'

"They have to start the league as soon as possible. We are only in November, if we can begin the league in December, there is still a good 4-5 months season that can be played. There is nothing more shameful than the nation's top league finding no takers. The AIFF should set aside their ego, think about the betterment of Indian football and get working towards a solution. If that involves sitting down with the FSDL again, so be it. The players and fans are hurting, and it cannot go on like this," said former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan midfielder Mehtab Hossain.

As per reports, the FSDL was willing to extend its agreement despite losses of more than Rs 5,000 crore in the last 15 years. The Reliance-backed subsidiary, however, was booted out with AIFF preferring new partners to take Indian football a step ahead.

It had set a minimum turnover amount of Rs 250 crore for companies to participate in the bid. A guaranteed amount of Rs 37.5 crore a year to Indian football was set in the tender terms. All those ambitions came crumbling down when the extended deadline passed with no official bids.