Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson Draws Inspiration From Mohanlal, Ready To Embrace Any Role For Team India; Video

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has opened up about his flexible mindset towards playing for India. Speaking ahead of India's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Bangladesh, Samson said he is ready to take on any role the team needs, even if that means being the “villain” or “joker.”

Samson explained his mindset by referencing legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal, known for his versatility in playing all kinds of roles. Samson said he draws inspiration from that and is happy to adapt for the team’s success, even if it means not being in the spotlight himself.

Samson has been part of India’s setup for almost a decade and has faced highs and lows in selection and form. But his recent comments show maturity and a team-first attitude.

Fans and cricket experts have praised Samson’s humility and professionalism. His attitude stands out in a sport where players often fight for specific roles. As India heads toward the Asia Cup final, his words reflect the kind of selfless mindset that helps build strong, united teams.

Ba***ds Of Bollywood Star Cast Bobby Deol & Raghav Juyal Spotted During IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Check Pics

Bollywood stars were among the spectators at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Bangladesh, adding a touch of glamour to the high-octane contest. Ba***ds Of Bollywood cast members Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal were spotted cheering for the Indian team and enjoying the on-field action alongside enthusiastic cricket fans.

The presence of celebrities in the stands highlighted the growing intersection of Bollywood and cricket, two of India’s most beloved passions. Bobby Deol, known for his charismatic screen presence, and Raghav Juyal, popular for his dance and entertainment skills, appeared fully engaged in the match, reacting to every pivotal moment with excitement.

Fans and onlookers captured glimpses of the stars enjoying the game, sharing the same anticipation and thrill as the thousands of spectators around them. Their attendance also brought added buzz to the Super 4 clash, with photographers and social media users quickly sharing images and videos of the Bollywood duo in the stands.

The appearance of Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal underscored the universal appeal of cricket, drawing attention not only from fans but also from celebrities who celebrate the sport’s drama and intensity. Their presence added an extra layer of excitement and entertainment, complementing the high-stakes match unfolding on the field.

As India and Bangladesh battled it out in a thrilling Super 4 encounter, the sight of Bollywood stars enjoying the spectacle reminded fans that cricket continues to unite people from all walks of life, blending sport, entertainment, and star-studded glamour.