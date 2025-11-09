Mamata Banerjee Felicitates Cricketer Richa Ghosh At Eden Gardens; Sourav Ganguly Calls Her ‘Future Captain’

Kolkata: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday felicitated India women’s cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens for her stellar performance in the World Cup. The ceremony was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who congratulated Ghosh and her coach for their outstanding contribution to Indian cricket.

Mamata Hails ‘Daughters of Bengal’

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee praised Richa’s achievements, calling her an inspiration for young girls across the state.

“Richa’s remarkable achievement is a testament to the talent, determination, and spirit of Bengal’s daughters, inspiring countless young girls to dream big and aim high. We all have more expectations from her, but we should not pressurize her,” Banerjee said.The Chief Minister also expressed hope that Bengal’s archery team would one day make it to the Olympics.

Hefty Reward and State Honours

As part of the felicitation, a cheque of ₹34 lakh was presented to Richa Ghosh — representing each run she scored in the World Cup final. Additionally, she was conferred with the ‘Banga Bhushan’ award, a gold chain, and an appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in West Bengal.

Jhulan Goswami Recalls Talent Hunt Discovery

Former Indian women’s team captain Jhulan Goswami recalled discovering Richa during a district-level talent hunt held years ago.

“We came across Richa and many other talented players during that drive. Today, she has made history, and I hope she continues to win more such accolades,” Goswami said.

Sourav Ganguly Sees Leadership Potential

Former India captain and CAB President Sourav Ganguly lauded Richa’s performance, calling her a potential future captain of the Indian women’s cricket team.

“It’s a proud moment. I have played three World Cups but we were always runners-up. Richa’s role at number six is crucial as she has to accelerate the scoring. She’s only 22, and her entire career lies ahead,” Ganguly remarked.

Richa Visits Lalbazar Before Felicitation

Richa Ghosh arrived in Kolkata on Saturday morning along with her parents. Before heading to Eden Gardens, she paid a visit to Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police Headquarters, where she was warmly received by officers ahead of her public felicitation.