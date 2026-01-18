 VIDEO: Ball Kid FAINTS At Australian Open 2026, Zeynep Sönmez Wins Over Internet With Heartfelt Gesture
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Ball Kid FAINTS At Australian Open 2026, Zeynep Sönmez Wins Over Internet With Heartfelt Gesture

VIDEO: Ball Kid FAINTS At Australian Open 2026, Zeynep Sönmez Wins Over Internet With Heartfelt Gesture

Zeynep Sönmez made headlines on Sunday after rushing to the aid of a ball kid during her Australian Open 2026 clash. A kid fainted on the sidelines and got back up, but Sonmez halted her game to help her towards some shade. The Turkish ace's sweet gesture won over the internet, before he made history with a upset win over World No.11 Ekaterina Alexandrova

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Zeynep Somnez rushed to the aid of a ballkid who wobbled and fell during the Australian Open 2026. | Image Credit: X/TNT Sports

Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sonmez won over the crowd and the internet with a heartfelt display during the Australian Open 2026. Somnez was in action against No. 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova on Sunday when a ball kid fainted on the court.

Zeynep Sönmez rushed to her aid, halting the game. She helped the child off by her hip, carrying her into the shade. The kid once again lost consciousness, leading the Turkish ace to lift her up and place her in a chair. Medical professionals attended to her before taking her way. The crowd appreciated Sonmez' quick thinking with huge cheers when he returned to action.

The incident happened at the 1573 Arena at Melbourne Park. Temperatures are in excess of 25 degree celsius with the heat and dehydration likely to be the reason behind the ballkid's collapse.

Sonmez lost that set but rallied to seal one of the biggest upset wins of Australian Open 2026. The world number 112 defeated the 11th seed 7-5, 4-6, 6-4. She became the first woman ‌from Turkiye to reach the ⁠second round of the Australian Open.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 50 Schoolchildren From Dharavi Experience First-Ever Live Women's Premier League Match At DY Patil Stadium
Mumbai: 50 Schoolchildren From Dharavi Experience First-Ever Live Women's Premier League Match At DY Patil Stadium
Kerala Lottery Result: January 18, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-38 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: January 18, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-38 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Watch: IndiGo Pilot's 'Gen Alpha' Style Flight Announcement For Daughter On Board Goes Viral; Uses Terms Like 'Lit', '67', 'Vibe' & 'No Cap'
Watch: IndiGo Pilot's 'Gen Alpha' Style Flight Announcement For Daughter On Board Goes Viral; Uses Terms Like 'Lit', '67', 'Vibe' & 'No Cap'
CBSE Class 10 SST Board Exam 2026: Expert Shares Last-Minute Revision And Scoring Tips
CBSE Class 10 SST Board Exam 2026: Expert Shares Last-Minute Revision And Scoring Tips
Read Also
Australian Open 2026: Roger Federer, Andre Agassi Light Up Opening Ceremony At Melbourne Park
article-image

She was trailing 1-3 in the deciding set, before turning the clash around. The 23-year-old had lost to Alexandrova in the third round of Wimbledon 2025 but on Sunday claimed her sweet revenge. After racing through qualifying without dropping a set, the win marked Sönmez’s first main-draw victory at the Australian Open and her second career win over a top-20 opponent. She walked off to a standing ovation, draped in a Turkiye flag.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 50 Schoolchildren From Dharavi Experience First-Ever Live Women's Premier League Match At DY...
Mumbai: 50 Schoolchildren From Dharavi Experience First-Ever Live Women's Premier League Match At DY...
VIDEO: Ball Kid FAINTS At Australian Open 2026, Zeynep Sönmez Wins Over Internet With Heartfelt...
VIDEO: Ball Kid FAINTS At Australian Open 2026, Zeynep Sönmez Wins Over Internet With Heartfelt...
Who Is Sanjivani Jadhav? Star Runner Who Won Indian Elite Women's Title At Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026
Who Is Sanjivani Jadhav? Star Runner Who Won Indian Elite Women's Title At Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026
Founder Of JSW Sports Parth Jindal Completes Tata Mumbai Half Marathon In Under 2 Hours
Founder Of JSW Sports Parth Jindal Completes Tata Mumbai Half Marathon In Under 2 Hours
Shrimad Rajchandra Love & Care Raises ₹12.5 Crore At Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, Retains Top...
Shrimad Rajchandra Love & Care Raises ₹12.5 Crore At Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, Retains Top...