ISSO Squash: Daksh Pratap Jodha, Eva Gupta Clinch ISSO U-19 Titles

Daksh Pratap Jodha of Bodhi International School and Eva Gupta of Nita Mukesh Ambani clinched the ISSO Squash under-19 boys' and girls' titles at the Bodhi International School.

Ansh Jalan of The Cathedral and John Connon School and Divyam Singhal of Bodhi bagged the U-19 boys' first runner-up and second runner-up spots.

Among the girls' under-19, Chaarvi Parashar of Pathways School, Noida and Janisha Kothari of Bodhi claimed the first and second runner-up places.

The ISSO Squash Championship 2025–26, held from 6th to 9th November at Bodhi International School, Jodhpur, concluded with tremendous success, showcasing exceptional talent, competitive spirit, and a flourishing squash culture among international-curriculum schools across India.

Bodhi International School proved to be an outstanding host, impeccable arrangements, and warm hospitality that elevated the championship experience for all teams and participants.

The four-day event witnessed participation from top IB, Cambridge, American, and other international-curriculum schools, highlighting ISSO’s growing mission to provide structured, high-quality sporting pathways for student-athletes across the country.

Results:

Under 14 Boys ● Winner: Ayaan Dhanuka (R.P. Goenka International School) ● Runner Up: Armaan Choudhary (Indus International School – Pune) ● 2nd Runner Up: Devang Singhal (Bodhi International School)

Under 14 Girls ● Winner: Aeva Parekh (Bombay International School) ● Runner Up: Diksha Hire (Ashoka Global Academy) ● 2nd Runner Up: Aarohi Sathaye (Oberoi International School)

Under 17 Boys ● Winner: Adithya K (Golden Gates Earth School) ● Runner Up: Mitul Sharma (Manthan International School) ● 2nd Runner Up: Jayavardhan Bhargava (Jamnabai Narsee International School

Under 17 Girls ● Winner: Maira Ghosh (Vasant Valley School) ● Runner Up: Lavanya Sodhani (Jayshree Periwal Global School) ● 2nd Runner Up: Samara Bilimoria (The Cathedral & John Connon School)

Under 19 Boys ● Winner: Daksh Pratap Jodha (Bodhi International School) ● Runner Up: Ansh Jalan (The Cathedral & John Connon School) ● 2nd Runner Up: Divyam Singhal (Bodhi International School)

Under 19 Girls ● Winner: Eva Gupta ( Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School ) ● Runner Up: Chaarvi Parashar ( Pathways School - Noida ) ● 2nd Runner Up: Janisha Kothari (Bodhi International School)