 ISSO Squash: Daksh Pratap Jodha, Eva Gupta Clinch ISSO U-19 Titles
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsISSO Squash: Daksh Pratap Jodha, Eva Gupta Clinch ISSO U-19 Titles

ISSO Squash: Daksh Pratap Jodha, Eva Gupta Clinch ISSO U-19 Titles

Ansh Jalan bagged the U-19 boys' first runner-up and Chaarvi Parashar was runner-up in the girls' under-19 category at Bodhi International School

Irfan HajiUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Daksh Pratap Jodha of Bodhi International School and Eva Gupta of Nita Mukesh Ambani clinched the ISSO Squash under-19 boys' and girls' titles. |

Daksh Pratap Jodha of Bodhi International School and Eva Gupta of Nita Mukesh Ambani clinched the ISSO Squash under-19 boys' and girls' titles at the Bodhi International School.

Ansh Jalan of The Cathedral and John Connon School and Divyam Singhal of Bodhi bagged the U-19 boys' first runner-up and second runner-up spots.

Among the girls' under-19, Chaarvi Parashar of Pathways School, Noida and Janisha Kothari of Bodhi claimed the first and second runner-up places.

The ISSO Squash Championship 2025–26, held from 6th to 9th November at Bodhi International School, Jodhpur, concluded with tremendous success, showcasing exceptional talent, competitive spirit, and a flourishing squash culture among international-curriculum schools across India.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted And Robbed Under Sudhir Phadke Bridge In Borivali, Accused Arrested Within Hours
Mumbai Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted And Robbed Under Sudhir Phadke Bridge In Borivali, Accused Arrested Within Hours
VIDEO: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inquires About Sanjay Raut’s Health Over Phone Call
VIDEO: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inquires About Sanjay Raut’s Health Over Phone Call
Bombay High Court Allows Transfer Of Hate Speech Petition Against MLA Gopichand Padalkar To Mumbai
Bombay High Court Allows Transfer Of Hate Speech Petition Against MLA Gopichand Padalkar To Mumbai
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Poll Of Polls Predicts Clear Majority For NDA With 150 Seats, MGT Trails Behind At 90
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Poll Of Polls Predicts Clear Majority For NDA With 150 Seats, MGT Trails Behind At 90

Bodhi International School proved to be an outstanding host, impeccable arrangements, and warm hospitality that elevated the championship experience for all teams and participants.

The four-day event witnessed participation from top IB, Cambridge, American, and other international-curriculum schools, highlighting ISSO’s growing mission to provide structured, high-quality sporting pathways for student-athletes across the country.

Read Also
ISSO Under-14 Cricket Tournament Begins At JBCN International School, Borivali
article-image

Results:

Under 14 Boys ● Winner: Ayaan Dhanuka (R.P. Goenka International School) ● Runner Up: Armaan Choudhary (Indus International School – Pune) ● 2nd Runner Up: Devang Singhal (Bodhi International School)

Under 14 Girls ● Winner: Aeva Parekh (Bombay International School) ● Runner Up: Diksha Hire (Ashoka Global Academy) ● 2nd Runner Up: Aarohi Sathaye (Oberoi International School)

Under 17 Boys ● Winner: Adithya K (Golden Gates Earth School) ● Runner Up: Mitul Sharma (Manthan International School) ● 2nd Runner Up: Jayavardhan Bhargava (Jamnabai Narsee International School

Under 17 Girls ● Winner: Maira Ghosh (Vasant Valley School) ● Runner Up: Lavanya Sodhani (Jayshree Periwal Global School) ● 2nd Runner Up: Samara Bilimoria (The Cathedral & John Connon School)

Under 19 Boys ● Winner: Daksh Pratap Jodha (Bodhi International School) ● Runner Up: Ansh Jalan (The Cathedral & John Connon School) ● 2nd Runner Up: Divyam Singhal (Bodhi International School)

Read Also
Ascend Girls Shine Bright In ISSO U-14 Football Cup Final; Grit, Skill & Sportsmanship On Full...
article-image

Under 19 Girls ● Winner: Eva Gupta ( Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School ) ● Runner Up: Chaarvi Parashar ( Pathways School - Noida ) ● 2nd Runner Up: Janisha Kothari (Bodhi International School)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Horse Racing: RCTC Trophy Set To Open The Racing Season

Mumbai Horse Racing: RCTC Trophy Set To Open The Racing Season

Pyraminx Cube: Imaad Sohel Ajani Sets New National Record

Pyraminx Cube: Imaad Sohel Ajani Sets New National Record

Maharashtra Junior Badminton: Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye, Ved Bhoir Claim U-19 Titles

Maharashtra Junior Badminton: Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye, Ved Bhoir Claim U-19 Titles

ISSO Squash: Daksh Pratap Jodha, Eva Gupta Clinch ISSO U-19 Titles

ISSO Squash: Daksh Pratap Jodha, Eva Gupta Clinch ISSO U-19 Titles

'My Thoughts Are With Everyone...': Team India Skipper Shubman Gill Expresses Grief Over Deadly...

'My Thoughts Are With Everyone...': Team India Skipper Shubman Gill Expresses Grief Over Deadly...