 Who Is Sanjivani Jadhav? Star Runner Who Won Indian Elite Women's Title At Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026
Sanjivani Jadhav clinched gold in the Indian Elite Women’s category at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, showcasing her endurance and consistency. The Maharashtra runner has built a strong reputation nationally and internationally through impressive performances in 5000m and 10,000m events, representing India at major competitions, and successfully transitioning from track racing to road events.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sanjivani Jadhav/Instagram

Sanjivani Jadhav, one of India’s most accomplished long-distance runners, added another remarkable achievement to her sporting career by claiming gold in the Indian Elite Women’s category at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026. Rising above a strong and competitive field, her performance underscored her consistency, endurance and leadership in Indian athletics.

Hailing from Maharashtra, Jadhav has steadily built a reputation as a dedicated and resilient athlete on both national and international stages. She first caught wider attention with notable performances in the 5000m and 10,000m track events, representing India at major competitions such as the Asian Games and World Athletics Championships. Her transition from track to road racing has been seamless, reflecting her versatility and competitive spirit.

Over the years, Jadhav has consistently posted impressive times in various events, registering strong finishes in national championships and marathons. Her training, guided by a disciplined regimen and experienced coaching, focuses on stamina, speed endurance and race strategy, qualities that served her exceptionally well in Mumbai’s marathon conditions.

Winning the Indian Elite Women’s gold at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 is a testament to her hard work and determination. The race, one of India’s most prestigious road running events, draws elite athletes from across the country and abroad. Jadhav’s ability to rise above such a competitive field highlights her status as a leading figure in Indian long-distance running.

Beyond the medals and titles, Sanjivani Jadhav’s journey inspires many aspiring athletes. Her dedication to the sport, resilience in the face of stiff competition, and commitment to continuous improvement make her a role model for young runners nationwide. Her success at the Mumbai Marathon not only adds to her own legacy but also elevates the profile of Indian women’s long-distance running on the global athletics map.

