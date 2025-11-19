IND vs SA ODIs: India Wary Of Workload After Shubman Gill Blow? Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah To Miss South Africa ODIs: Report

Image Credit: X/ hardik pandya, jasprit bumrah

India are unlikely to risk Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. The Men in Blue play 50-over games following the conclusion of the Guwahati Test. Hardik is someway short of fitness, while India are keen to manage Bumrah's workload.

Bumrah featured in the 5 T20Is against Australia, while played at Eden Gardens. He is expected to feature in Guwahati as well. The India spearhead could rest during the ODIs with a return marked for the t20I series. Hardik meanwhile will turn up for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, before making a return to the Indian team.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Hardik is recovering well from his quadriceps injury at the moment. He is at the Centre of Excellence doing his RTP (Return To Play) routines. As of now, returning from quadriceps injury, he needs to build up his workload and straightaway playing 50 overs will be risky. Till the T20 World Cup, the BCCI medical team and Hardik would focus on T20Is," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Bumrah and Hardik both played crucial roles in India's T20 World Cup win in 2024. The duo will be central to coach Gautam Gambhir's plans when India aim to defend the title at home.

India cautious after Shubman Gill injury?

BCCI will be wary of workload given Shubman Gill's latest flare up. The India captain suffered a neck spasm in the Eden Gardens and did not feature of the rest of the game. He arrived in Guwahati with a neck brace, with his availability in serious doubt.

Gill has played non stop since the start of the year, with the IPL suspension for 10 days being the only real break. He featured in Australia T20Is, 4 days before the India vs South Africa Test. Gill was expected to lead in the ODI series, but a call on his fitness needs to be taken. India hope to not aggravate the injury further given his importance across formats.