'Poore Mareez Lag Rahe..': India's New Travel Gear TROLLED As India Stars Touch Down In Guwahati; Video

Image Credits: X/ Assam Cricket Association

Team India touched down in Guwahati on Wednesday ahead of their 2nd Test against South Africa. The team was greeted with great fanfare as Assam gears to host its first ever test match at the venue. Bumrah and Gill were among players welcomed with the celebratory tilak, as fans snapped pictures and videos of their stars at the airport,

However, India arrived in a different drip. In a changed travel gear, the lndian team were seen wearing pale blue adidas kits. Title sponsor apolo featured on the sleeve with the Adidas triple stripes in a plain travel jersey and track pants. It is a complete opposite of their previous kit, which featured bright orange trim on a dark blue shirt and bottoms.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India's changed attire instantly grabbed attention online - but not for the right reasons. Fans on social media however not impressed with India's new gear. The pale blue colour was likened to the ceil blue scrubs worn by medical staff in hospitals.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Focus on Gill injury as India eye comeback

All eyes were on Shubman Gill as he landed in Guwahati defying medical advice. The Indian captain did not wear a brace suggesting he was inching closer to fitness. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old looked very stiff and walked with restraint as he made his way to the team bus.

Gill's participation for the Guwahati Test match is yet to be clear. India will likely hold two practice sessions at the venue before the match kicks off on Saturday. Gill's fitness will be assessed as the match nears, BCCI revealed in an update.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Should he miss out, Rishabh Pant will captain the team. India have Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Devdutt Padikkal as options in the middle order.

With both teams settling into Guwahati, the build-up to the second Test is intensifying. India’s hopes of levelling the series may well hinge on Gill’s recovery, making the next few days crucial for the home side as they gear up for a must-win clash.