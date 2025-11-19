 'Poore Mareez Lag Rahe..': India's New Travel Gear TROLLED As India Stars Touch Down In Guwahati; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Poore Mareez Lag Rahe..': India's New Travel Gear TROLLED As India Stars Touch Down In Guwahati; Video

'Poore Mareez Lag Rahe..': India's New Travel Gear TROLLED As India Stars Touch Down In Guwahati; Video

Team India arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday ahead of their 2nd Test match against South Africa. The Men in Blue sported a new travel gear as they made their way to the team bus. The new kit, pale blue in colour, was incessantly trolled on social media, with the jersey likened to hospital staff uniforms.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Image Credits: X/ Assam Cricket Association

Team India touched down in Guwahati on Wednesday ahead of their 2nd Test against South Africa. The team was greeted with great fanfare as Assam gears to host its first ever test match at the venue. Bumrah and Gill were among players welcomed with the celebratory tilak, as fans snapped pictures and videos of their stars at the airport,

However, India arrived in a different drip. In a changed travel gear, the lndian team were seen wearing pale blue adidas kits. Title sponsor apolo featured on the sleeve with the Adidas triple stripes in a plain travel jersey and track pants. It is a complete opposite of their previous kit, which featured bright orange trim on a dark blue shirt and bottoms.

India's changed attire instantly grabbed attention online - but not for the right reasons. Fans on social media however not impressed with India's new gear. The pale blue colour was likened to the ceil blue scrubs worn by medical staff in hospitals.

Focus on Gill injury as India eye comeback

FPJ Shorts
International Men’s Day 2025: Activists Call For Gender-Neutral Laws As CSMT Lights Up Blue To Highlight Men’s Issues
International Men’s Day 2025: Activists Call For Gender-Neutral Laws As CSMT Lights Up Blue To Highlight Men’s Issues
Navi Mumbai: Three Bikers Detained For High-Speed Racing On Palm Beach Road After Midnight Chase
Navi Mumbai: Three Bikers Detained For High-Speed Racing On Palm Beach Road After Midnight Chase
Shocking Visuals! Javelin Thrower Annu Rani's Wedding Sparks Controversy As Celebratory Firing Video Goes Viral; FIR Lodged In Meerut
Shocking Visuals! Javelin Thrower Annu Rani's Wedding Sparks Controversy As Celebratory Firing Video Goes Viral; FIR Lodged In Meerut
Bombay HC Says Repeated Suicide Threats By Spouse Amount To Cruelty; Grants Divorce With ₹25 Lakh Settlement
Bombay HC Says Repeated Suicide Threats By Spouse Amount To Cruelty; Grants Divorce With ₹25 Lakh Settlement

All eyes were on Shubman Gill as he landed in Guwahati defying medical advice. The Indian captain did not wear a brace suggesting he was inching closer to fitness. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old looked very stiff and walked with restraint as he made his way to the team bus.

Gill's participation for the Guwahati Test match is yet to be clear. India will likely hold two practice sessions at the venue before the match kicks off on Saturday. Gill's fitness will be assessed as the match nears, BCCI revealed in an update.

Should he miss out, Rishabh Pant will captain the team. India have Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Devdutt Padikkal as options in the middle order.

With both teams settling into Guwahati, the build-up to the second Test is intensifying. India’s hopes of levelling the series may well hinge on Gill’s recovery, making the next few days crucial for the home side as they gear up for a must-win clash.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking Visuals! Javelin Thrower Annu Rani's Wedding Sparks Controversy As Celebratory Firing Video...

Shocking Visuals! Javelin Thrower Annu Rani's Wedding Sparks Controversy As Celebratory Firing Video...

'Poore Mareez Lag Rahe..': India's New Travel Gear TROLLED As India Stars Touch Down In Guwahati;...

'Poore Mareez Lag Rahe..': India's New Travel Gear TROLLED As India Stars Touch Down In Guwahati;...

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai Complete Formalities In Quick Time; Jammu & Kashmir Wrapped Things Up In Style...

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai Complete Formalities In Quick Time; Jammu & Kashmir Wrapped Things Up In Style...

WPL 2026 Auction: Will Smriti Mandhana's WPL Record Bid Be Broken?

WPL 2026 Auction: Will Smriti Mandhana's WPL Record Bid Be Broken?

IND vs SA ODIs: India Wary Of Workload After Shubman Gill Blow? Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah To...

IND vs SA ODIs: India Wary Of Workload After Shubman Gill Blow? Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah To...