IGPL Invitational Mumbai: Karandeep Kochhar Strikes Two Birdies On Final Three To Breathe Easy

It was a grind for first day’s joint leaders Karandeep Kochhar and Pranavi Urs but both finished strong on Wednesday to set up the stage for a riveting final day of the three-day round 2 of IGPL Invitational Mumbai at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Chembur.

Both had shot 6-under on Tuesday to come on top of the leader board. However, Kochhar shot 2-under on the second day to end up sole leader at 8-under and Pranavi was on even par to end third overall (130) with 6-under after two days of play.

However, the day belonged to Pukhraj Singh Gill who nailed a birdie on the 18th hole to end with 5-under on Wednesday and overall 7-under. His best performance of the day made him sole leader momentarily after he finished second day’s engagements, but both Kochhar and Urs had three holes more to go at that point of time. Pukhraj won last IGPL in Jamshedpur and he showed the form on Wednesday to be the strong title challenger to Kochhar.

Karandeep was on par till the 15th hole and on the 16th he carded a birdie to share joint lead and an even par on the 17th. Kochhar breathed easy to come up with a birdie on the 18th to finish the day 2-under and overall 8-under (62-66) and bag sole lead, Pukhraj was sole second with 7-under (66-63).

“It wasn’t as good as yesterday obviously, it was a bit of grind. I started well till the seventh and eighth hole and was stroking well. A stupid bogey on the ninth put pressure on me. I had good chances on 12th and 13th (to hit birdies) but I couldn’t convert. Then I had three putts on the 15th. But I am happy with birdies on last few holes to give me one shot lead for tomorrow and hopefully tomorrow is better day,” Kochhar told FPJ in an exclusive interaction after the day’s play.

Breathing is the new aspect of game that Karandeep has added in the last few months and it is working for him.

“I have started breathing a lot before every shot to be calmer. It has allowed be to get clarity of thought and be in good mental space. It has worked for me in the last few months,” he added.

Pukhraj and Pranavi are chasing the sole leader closely, but Kochhar wants to focus only on himself on Thursday. “I just about beat Pranavi today by two shots, and we are in the same lead group again tomorrow. Pukhraj has been playing phenomenal in the last few months and I think he is playing very well which is testimony how hard he is working. Obviously he is a good friend and it would be fun tomorrow.

“I know the chase is on, but either way I am I need to focus on myself and there is a good chance I get the result I want. I can’t control what others do, I can control only myself and try play as well I can. I would want be more assertive and confident tomorrow with with putts like yesterday,” Kochhar said.

The 26-year-old will play in the Asian Tour and he knows the win will be special. “This is only my second IGPL event and to win here would be really special. I think the course is short but I think it is definitely tricky. I have to hit in the fairways to give me more chance for birdies. Greens are firm here and it is tough to control the ball out of the rough,” Kochhar observed.

Karandeep is focused on the IGPL and Asian Tour events for now. "I am coming off a win on the ADT in Egypt, I feel very confident. I am really in a happy space on the IGPL right now and am happy to be associated with this bunch of people, some of whom I have looked up and are very close to me like Manav Jaini. My nerves will be tested tomorrow and it will be ideal preparation for the Tour event in Saudi which I am participating next week," he said.

"I have IGPL events in Ahmedabad, Dubai and Sri Lanka to look forward to. There are wonderful set of people involved and associated with IGPL and I am thankful to Mr. (Vijay) Reddy. IGPL is giving us opportunity to display talents and it is a great help for us financially as we can put it back in the game, train, make new coaches and do better. The league concept if fantastic. I believe in the product and I am very happy with my decision (to be part of IGPL) I made few months ago.

I want to focus on IGPL and Asian Tour next year and if there is a chance to represent India at Asian level and Olympics, I will jump on the opportunity. But it is something not in my control so I am not worried about it," he signed off.

Pranavi shot a birdie on 16th which helped her to go in joint lead. But a bogey on 17th made her slip to joint third place. She finished strong with a birdie on 18th to be par on the day and 6-under overall taking sole 3rd position.

"It was a grind," Pranavi said after the second day. "Yesterday my putting and ball striking was really good. But today my ball striking and putting wasn't good. yesterday was smooth round and worked in my way, today was not just my day.Yesterday I had fun which I feel I didn't have today. I want to go out there on the last day and have fun, once I start having fun and I do well," she added.

Olympian Udayan Mane with 6-under 62, Manav Shah with 4-under 64 and Sachin Baisoya with a similar 4-under 64, were tied for the sixth place with 5-under totals, while the IGPL Order of Merit leader, Aman Raj, was saved by a birdie on the last hole for an even par round of 68 and was seventh at 4-under.