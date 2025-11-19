Shocking Visuals! Javelin Thrower Annu Rani's Wedding Sparks Controversy As Celebratory Firing Video Goes Viral; FIR Lodged In Meerut

Image: Shubhamsaying/X

A viral video from the wedding of international javelin thrower Annu Rani has stirred controversy after she and her husband allegedly fired shots into the air during the ceremony. The incident took place in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and police have registered a formal case.

According to Meerut’s Senior Superintendent of Police, Vipin Tada, a named FIR has been filed at the Sardhana police station following the circulation of the video. The charges include Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for “rashness or negligence endangering human life or personal safety,” and Sections 25 and 30 of the Arms Act, 1959, for illegal use of firearms.

The rifle used during the ceremony reportedly belongs to a man named Satyanarayan, according to police, and the investigation is now underway to ascertain how the weapon was procured and used. Video footage shows the couple, Annu Rani and National kickboxing champion Sahil Bhardwaj, firing as they exchanged garlands on stage.

Annu Rani has represented India at the Olympics

Annu Rani, known for breaking national records and her historic performances, has represented India at the Olympics and won a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games. Her husband, Sahil Bhardwaj, hails from Rohtak and has made a name for himself as a prominent kickboxing champion.

The wedding was a high-profile affair, attended by fellow athletes and political figures. However, the celebratory firing has raised serious legal and safety concerns, particularly given the potential dangers of discharging firearms in a public celebration.