 Asian Games 2023: India's Annu Rani Clinches Gold Medal In Women's Javelin With 62.92m Throw; Watch
Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani finished on top of the podium with her season's best throw of 62.92 metres in her fourth attempt.

Updated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 07:27 PM IST
India's Annu Rani made history on Tuesday as she clinched the gold medal for the country in the women's javelin throw final at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Rani finished in top with her season's best throw of 62.92 metres in her fourth attempt. The 31-year-old, who hails from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, is the first Indian woman to win a gold in javelin at the Asian Games.

Rani's maiden gold is India's 15th at these continental Games in China. India currently occupies the fourth position on the medals tally with 15 gold, 26 silver and 28 bronze.

China (159G, 87S, 46B) continues to lead the list ahead of Japan (33G, 46S, 64B) and Republic of Korea (32G, 42S, 64B).

Asian Games 2023: Parul Chaudhary Becomes First Indian To Win Gold Medal In Women's 5000m Race;...
