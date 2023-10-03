Asian Games 2023: Parul Chaudhary Becomes First Indian To Win Gold Medal In Women's 5000m Race; Watch

India's Parul Chaudhary made history on Tuesday as she became the first woman from her country to win the 5000m race at the Asian Games 2023.

This is Chaudhary's second medal at this Asiad after her silver in the women's 3000m steeplechase race.

Chaudhary put in a remarkable effort to win the race which she was trailing until the last few metres on the track. She was behind Japan's Ririka Hironaka but overtook her in the final 10 seconds before the finish line to emerge victorious.

Chaudhary clocked a time of 15:14.75 ahead of Ririka's 15:15.34 and Kazakhstan's Caroline Chepkoech KipKirui (15:23.12). Chaudhary's compatriot Ankit finished fifth with a time of 15:33.03.

This is India's 14th gold at this Asian Games and 64th medal overall. China continues to lead the nations list with 285 medals ahead of Japan (127), South Korea (137) and India (66).

Wowwww!!! Congratulations Parul Chaudhary!!! Gold in the women’s 5000m. After Silver in the 3000m Steeplechase yesterday. What a stunning finish in the final 25m coming from way behind to beat the Japanese. NEVER GIVE UP!! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9CYTufHKht — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) October 3, 2023

Medals galore for India in Athletics

Chaudhary and Sable are the only two Indian athletes to win gold medals in track and field events as these Games in Hangzhou, China.

Sable on Sunday became the first Indian man to win the gold in the 3000m steeplechase event.

Meanwhile, India's Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath fetched a silver in the men's 800m with a timing 1:48.43 while Vithya Ramraj came up with a timing of 55.68s to claim a bronze medal in women's 400m hurdles.

