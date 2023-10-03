Asian Games 2023: India Clinch Bronze In Men's Canoe Double 1000m Event

Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India sealed a bronze medal in the men's canoe double 1000m event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday. India's Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh paired up to finish in third place and clinched the bronze medal. The India duo clocked 3:53.329mins in the men's canoe double 1000m race.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's Shokhmurod Kholmuradov and Nurislom Tukhtasin Ugli sealed the gold medal after finishing at 3:43.79mins.

Kazakhstan's Timofey Yemelyanov and Sergey Yemelyanov finished at the silver spot after they clocked 3:49.991mins.

Niraj Verma misses out on a medal in Men's Single 1000m canoe:

Earlier, in the men's canoe single 1000m, Niraj Verma finished in seventh place in the final of the canoeing and missed the medal after he clocked 4:36.314mins. In the upcoming final event of the women's kayak single 500m race, Soniya Devi Phairembam will take part in the final and might bag another medal for India in the canoeing event.

In the medals tally at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, India stands in fourth place with a total of 61 medals, which includes 13 gold, 24 silver, and 24 bronze medals. Team India's men cricket team have also opened their Asian Games 2023 campaign on a positive note as Yashasvi Jaiswal's whirlwind ton helped India setup a 203-run chase for Nepal.

Despite a courageous effort from Nepal, India came out on top by 23 runs and marched to the semi-finals with that win.

