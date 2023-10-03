 Asian Games 2023: Team India Debutant R Sai Kishore Spotted Crying During National Anthem (Watch)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsian Games 2023: Team India Debutant R Sai Kishore Spotted Crying During National Anthem (Watch)

Asian Games 2023: Team India Debutant R Sai Kishore Spotted Crying During National Anthem (Watch)

Team India Debutant R Sai Kishore Spotted Crying During National Anthem ahead of Asian Games' quarter-final

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
Sai Kishore crying during national anthem. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Indian spinner Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore grew hugely emotional ahead of his much-awaited international debut as he was spotted crying during the national anthem ahead of the Asian Games 2023 quarter-final against Nepal. However, the left-arm spinner enjoyed a decent debut as India outgunned Nepal to march to the semi-finals of the event.

More to come..

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC World Cup 2023: 'They Could Lose That', Says Nasser Hussain Ahead Of Pakistan's Opening Clash

ICC World Cup 2023: 'They Could Lose That', Says Nasser Hussain Ahead Of Pakistan's Opening Clash

IND vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up, Live Updates: Last Chance For Both Sides To Fine-Tune Before...

IND vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up, Live Updates: Last Chance For Both Sides To Fine-Tune Before...

MS Dhoni Sports New Haircut, Aalim Hakim Shares Photos On Instagram

MS Dhoni Sports New Haircut, Aalim Hakim Shares Photos On Instagram

ICC World Cup 2023: Top-Ranked Batter From Every Team

ICC World Cup 2023: Top-Ranked Batter From Every Team

Asian Games 2023: Team India Debutant R Sai Kishore Spotted Crying During National Anthem (Watch)

Asian Games 2023: Team India Debutant R Sai Kishore Spotted Crying During National Anthem (Watch)