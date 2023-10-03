Asian Games 2023: Team India Debutant R Sai Kishore Spotted Crying During National Anthem (Watch)

Sai Kishore crying during national anthem. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Indian spinner Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore grew hugely emotional ahead of his much-awaited international debut as he was spotted crying during the national anthem ahead of the Asian Games 2023 quarter-final against Nepal. However, the left-arm spinner enjoyed a decent debut as India outgunned Nepal to march to the semi-finals of the event.

Emotions aplenty as Sai Kishore swelled up during the national anthem of 🇮🇳, making his T20I debut today 🆚🇳🇵



Drop a 💙 if you believe hard work always pays off 🙌💯#Cheer4India #TeamIndia #Cricket #HangzhouAsianGames #AsianGames2023 #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/x9fdZjIGg2 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) October 3, 2023

