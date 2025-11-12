Did Ravi Ashwin Leak Shardul Thakur Trade? LSG Pacer Set For MI Switch Ahead Of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

Shardul Thakur is set for a trade to Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2026 Retention deadline. Thakur joined Lucknow Super Giants as an injury replacement last season. Thakur's former CSK teammate Ravichandran Ashwin leaked the trade on social media, revealing the switch was an all cash deal.

Thakur was bought for his base price of Rs 2 crore last season. In a separate deal, LSG are looking at acquiring Arjun Tendulkar. The 26-year-old has played just 4 matches in 3 IPL seasons, but remains of interest to the LSG think-tank.

“I don’t see any releases happening from MI. Will they try to secure a replacement for Deepak Chahar, who’s a bit injury-prone? They have secured Shardul Thakur on a trade from LSG,” Ashwin said in his YouTube video. The clip has since been deleted.

Thakur went unsold last season but was roped in by LSG following an injury crisis. He picked up 13 wickets, mostly with the new ball. Shardul however remained ineffective with the bat.

Shardul's know how of Wankhede is a crucial aspect. The veteran has played at the venue from his younger days and leads Mumbai in domestic cricket. Furthermore, he provides them Indian bowling depth, which MI have struggled with.

Arjun Tendulkar to LSG?

In a separate deal, Arjun Tendulkar could be on his way to LSG. Arjun has struggled to break into the MI's star studded roster and has been on the fringes. He switched from Mumbai to Goa in domestic cricket in search of game time. LSG will acquire him for his base price of Rs 20 lakh should the trade go through.