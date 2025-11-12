IPL 2026 Trade: Will Ravindra Jadeja–Sanju Samson–Sam Curran Deal Collapse? Rajasthan Royals Face Major Headache

Image: X

The IPL trade involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson has stalled, with English all-rounder Sam Curran being the unexpected complication for the Rajasthan Royals. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals initiated talks around 48 hours ago, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India has yet to receive a formal approval request. The swap remains in process due to procedural hurdles.

Overseas Quota Crunch

As per Cricbuzz, Curran’s inclusion in the deal is problematic since Rajasthan’s eight overseas slots are already filled. The Royals’ foreign lineup currently features Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius. IPL regulations prohibit adding another foreign player without releasing one.

Purse Problems

Money matters are making it worse. RR have only ₹30 lakh remaining in their purse, while Curran’s contract value with CSK stands at ₹2.4 crore. Unless the franchise releases an overseas player with a comparable or higher price tag, the deal cannot move forward.

Royals’ Possible Exit Options

Reports suggest that RR may part ways with one of their two Sri Lankan spinners Wanindu Hasaranga (₹5.25 crore) or Maheesh Theekshana (₹4.40 crore) to free both funds and an overseas slot. With both Chennai and Jadeja ready to proceed, the ball is firmly in Rajasthan’s court. The trade will only go through if RR clear space and funds for Curran’s arrival.