Ashes 1st Test: Why Was Glenn McGrath SACKED? Australia Legend Removed From Commentary Panel For This Reason

Former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath. | Photo: Twitter

Former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath will not be in the commentary box for the upcoming Ashes 2025-26. McGrath was named in broadcaster ABC's commentary panel for the series, which kicks off on Friday, November 21. However, the Aussie legend was let go from the role following his partnership with betting company Bet365.

"The ABC and Glenn McGrath have mutually parted ways for this Ashes. We look forward to seeing Glenn around the grounds throughout the series and would welcome working with him in the future," an ABC spokesperson told news.com.au.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

McGrath was advertised as part of the Ashes panel for the last month. The Australia legend was expected to partner former teammates Darren Lehmann and Stuart Clark. Instead he had to walk away, continuing just his radio role with BBC Radio.

As per Code Sports, the ABC cut ties with McGrath over his links to a betting agency. The Australian broadcaster has a longstanding policy of suspending ties with sporting talent should they be involved in betting activities. McGrath and Ricky Ponting featured in bet365's promotional campaign. The platform is also a long term supporter of the annual Jane McGrath Pink Test in Sydney.

McGrath is not the first Australian commentator to lose a job due to betting commitments. Mitchell Johnson was sacked in 2022, due to his commitments with Bet Nation.

And while ABC have parted ways with McGrath, he will still continue to do radio for BBC. The Ashes 2025/26 kicks off on November 21 in Perth.