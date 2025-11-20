 'A Future Defined By...': Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Donald Trump, Posts Inspiring Message After Receiving White House key
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'A Future Defined By...': Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Donald Trump, Posts Inspiring Message After Receiving White House key

'A Future Defined By...': Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Donald Trump, Posts Inspiring Message After Receiving White House key

Ronaldo had attended a Dinner Gala hosted by Trump in honor of the Saudi Prince, an event that also drew notable figures such as Elon Musk. During his speech, Trump revealed that his youngest son, Barron, is an admirer of the Al Nassr forward.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 08:25 AM IST
article-image
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a heartfelt message on social media following his high-profile visit to Washington, DC on Tuesday, where he met US President Donald Trump. The Portuguese football star joined Saudi delegates during the visit, which included a special moment at the White House as Trump presented him with a key to the White House.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to post a photo of himself and wife Georgina Rodrigues alongside Trump, accompanied by an inspiring caption. The caption read, “Thank you Mr. President for your invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave me and my future wife, @georginagio. Each of us has something meaningful to give, and I stand ready to do my part as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility and lasting peace.”

Read Also
Selfie Of The Year! Cristiano Ronaldo’s Picture With Elon Musk & Gianni Infantino Breaks the...
article-image

Donald Trump's shoutout to Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo had attended a Dinner Gala hosted by Trump in honor of the Saudi Prince, an event that also drew notable figures such as Elon Musk. During his speech, Trump revealed that his youngest son, Barron, is an admirer of the Al Nassr forward. “You know my son is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo… And Barron got to meet him and I think he respects his father a little bit more now. Just the fact that I introduced you,” Trump said, drawing laughter from the audience.

FPJ Shorts
Court Directs Police Not To Arrest Two Accused In The ₹264 Crore Medikabazaar 'Corporate Fraud' Case
Court Directs Police Not To Arrest Two Accused In The ₹264 Crore Medikabazaar 'Corporate Fraud' Case
'To Be Recognised By The Sport...': Roger Federer Shares His Feelings On Being Inducted Into Tennis Hall Of Fame; Video
'To Be Recognised By The Sport...': Roger Federer Shares His Feelings On Being Inducted Into Tennis Hall Of Fame; Video
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To 45-Year-Old Beautician In Fake Yellow Fever Vaccine Case
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To 45-Year-Old Beautician In Fake Yellow Fever Vaccine Case
Turn Your Ideas Into Videos In Minutes: 8 Free AI Tools You Must Try
Turn Your Ideas Into Videos In Minutes: 8 Free AI Tools You Must Try
Read Also
Cristiano Ronaldo & Donald Trump Share Light Moment At White House During Saudi Delegation Visit;...
article-image

What's next fro Cristiano Ronaldo?

Following his trip to the United States, his first since 2014, Ronaldo is set to return to Saudi Arabia to rejoin Al Nassr ahead of their upcoming clash against Al Khaleej on Sunday. While his trip was brief, it hinted that fans in the US may not have to wait long to see him again, especially with the 2026 World Cup fast approaching where he will not only lead Portugal but will also look to lift the only trophy missing from his cabinet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'To Be Recognised By The Sport...': Roger Federer Shares His Feelings On Being Inducted Into Tennis...

'To Be Recognised By The Sport...': Roger Federer Shares His Feelings On Being Inducted Into Tennis...

Pakistan Cybercrime Agency Probes Rashid Latif Over Criticism Of PCB & Captaincy Changes; Wasim...

Pakistan Cybercrime Agency Probes Rashid Latif Over Criticism Of PCB & Captaincy Changes; Wasim...

'A Future Defined By...': Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Donald Trump, Posts Inspiring Message After...

'A Future Defined By...': Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Donald Trump, Posts Inspiring Message After...

Watch: Fans Celebrate On Streets After Curaçao Becomes Smallest Nation Ever To Qualify For The 2026...

Watch: Fans Celebrate On Streets After Curaçao Becomes Smallest Nation Ever To Qualify For The 2026...

Cristiano Ronaldo & Donald Trump Share Light Moment At White House During Saudi Delegation Visit;...

Cristiano Ronaldo & Donald Trump Share Light Moment At White House During Saudi Delegation Visit;...