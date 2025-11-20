'A Future Defined By...': Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Donald Trump, Posts Inspiring Message After Receiving White House key

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a heartfelt message on social media following his high-profile visit to Washington, DC on Tuesday, where he met US President Donald Trump. The Portuguese football star joined Saudi delegates during the visit, which included a special moment at the White House as Trump presented him with a key to the White House.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to post a photo of himself and wife Georgina Rodrigues alongside Trump, accompanied by an inspiring caption. The caption read, “Thank you Mr. President for your invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave me and my future wife, @georginagio. Each of us has something meaningful to give, and I stand ready to do my part as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility and lasting peace.”

Donald Trump's shoutout to Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo had attended a Dinner Gala hosted by Trump in honor of the Saudi Prince, an event that also drew notable figures such as Elon Musk. During his speech, Trump revealed that his youngest son, Barron, is an admirer of the Al Nassr forward. “You know my son is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo… And Barron got to meet him and I think he respects his father a little bit more now. Just the fact that I introduced you,” Trump said, drawing laughter from the audience.

What's next fro Cristiano Ronaldo?

Following his trip to the United States, his first since 2014, Ronaldo is set to return to Saudi Arabia to rejoin Al Nassr ahead of their upcoming clash against Al Khaleej on Sunday. While his trip was brief, it hinted that fans in the US may not have to wait long to see him again, especially with the 2026 World Cup fast approaching where he will not only lead Portugal but will also look to lift the only trophy missing from his cabinet.