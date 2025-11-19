 Selfie Of The Year! Cristiano Ronaldo’s Picture With Elon Musk & Gianni Infantino Breaks the Internet
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSelfie Of The Year! Cristiano Ronaldo’s Picture With Elon Musk & Gianni Infantino Breaks the Internet

Selfie Of The Year! Cristiano Ronaldo’s Picture With Elon Musk & Gianni Infantino Breaks the Internet

Ronaldo, 40, who currently plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr, was part of the Saudi delegation attending the dinner. Dressed in a sleek black tuxedo, he was seen seated near Musk and US Vice President JD Vance, drawing significant media attention

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/ Instagram/David Sacks/x

Cristiano Ronaldo’s selfie from White House dinner has taken the internet by storm. The image brought together some of the most influential figures in politics, business, and sport. The Portuguese icon, joined by his fiancee Georgina Rodriguez, attended a state dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump in honor of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Washington, DC.

Ronaldo snapped a selfie that featured Elon Musk, Fifa president Gianni Infantino, tech entrepreneur David Sacks, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Rodriguez herself. Sacks later posted the image on social media with the caption “Great night!”. The presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino added even more weight to the night, especially as Saudi Arabia prepares for its massive role in hosting global football events in the coming years.

Ronaldo visits White House

Ronaldo, 40, who currently plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr, was part of the Saudi delegation attending the dinner. Dressed in a sleek black tuxedo, he was seen seated near Musk and US Vice President JD Vance, drawing significant media attention throughout the evening. The event also marked Ronaldo’s first major public appearance in the United States in years, following an extended absence from American events since facing and ultimately being cleared of  past legal allegations.

FPJ Shorts
On Indira Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary, Congress Recalls Her Decisive Leadership From Green Revolution To 1971 War During Tribute In Delhi
On Indira Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary, Congress Recalls Her Decisive Leadership From Green Revolution To 1971 War During Tribute In Delhi
Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Result Announced; What's Next?
Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Result Announced; What's Next?
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes ₹1.16 Crore Heroin; 2 Drug Suppliers Arrested In Andheri
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes ₹1.16 Crore Heroin; 2 Drug Suppliers Arrested In Andheri
'123456' Emerges As India’s Most Common Password, Topping The List For Second Consecutive Year
'123456' Emerges As India’s Most Common Password, Topping The List For Second Consecutive Year

Ronaldo set to return to play matches in US

Ronaldo is set to play at a record sixth edition of the World Cup next year after Portugal qualified Sunday for the tournament co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. However, he likely will be banned by FIFA for Portugal’s first game next June after getting his first red card last week in 23 seasons playing for the national team. Portugal will learn its World Cup opponents on December 5 at the tournament draw, which Trump is set to attend at the Kennedy Center in Washington.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Selfie Of The Year! Cristiano Ronaldo’s Picture With Elon Musk & Gianni Infantino Breaks the...

Selfie Of The Year! Cristiano Ronaldo’s Picture With Elon Musk & Gianni Infantino Breaks the...

'My Big 3': Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Pictures Featuring Son Agastya, Pet Dogs & Girlfriend...

'My Big 3': Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Pictures Featuring Son Agastya, Pet Dogs & Girlfriend...

Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Allegation Case: Why Did Portuguese Superstar Stop Visiting US After 2014?

Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Allegation Case: Why Did Portuguese Superstar Stop Visiting US After 2014?

'Messi Fans To File Complaint With FIFA': Cristiano Ronaldo’s White House Visit Sparks Online...

'Messi Fans To File Complaint With FIFA': Cristiano Ronaldo’s White House Visit Sparks Online...

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Dinner Hosted By US President Donald Trump Amid Saudi Crown...

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Dinner Hosted By US President Donald Trump Amid Saudi Crown...