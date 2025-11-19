Selfie Of The Year! Cristiano Ronaldo’s Picture With Elon Musk & Gianni Infantino Breaks the Internet

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/ Instagram/David Sacks/x

Cristiano Ronaldo’s selfie from White House dinner has taken the internet by storm. The image brought together some of the most influential figures in politics, business, and sport. The Portuguese icon, joined by his fiancee Georgina Rodriguez, attended a state dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump in honor of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Washington, DC.

Ronaldo snapped a selfie that featured Elon Musk, Fifa president Gianni Infantino, tech entrepreneur David Sacks, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Rodriguez herself. Sacks later posted the image on social media with the caption “Great night!”. The presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino added even more weight to the night, especially as Saudi Arabia prepares for its massive role in hosting global football events in the coming years.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ronaldo visits White House

Ronaldo, 40, who currently plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr, was part of the Saudi delegation attending the dinner. Dressed in a sleek black tuxedo, he was seen seated near Musk and US Vice President JD Vance, drawing significant media attention throughout the evening. The event also marked Ronaldo’s first major public appearance in the United States in years, following an extended absence from American events since facing and ultimately being cleared of past legal allegations.

Ronaldo set to return to play matches in US

Ronaldo is set to play at a record sixth edition of the World Cup next year after Portugal qualified Sunday for the tournament co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. However, he likely will be banned by FIFA for Portugal’s first game next June after getting his first red card last week in 23 seasons playing for the national team. Portugal will learn its World Cup opponents on December 5 at the tournament draw, which Trump is set to attend at the Kennedy Center in Washington.