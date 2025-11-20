'To Be Recognised By The Sport...': Roger Federer Shares His Feelings On Being Inducted Into Tennis Hall Of Fame; Video

Roger Federer will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame next year in the Player Category, receiving the honor at Swiss Tennis, where his remarkable career began. The twenty-time major champion was greeted with congratulations from fellow legends Stefan Edberg, Boris Becker, and more than 20 Hall of Famers.​

Speaking about being inducted in the Tennis Hall Of Fame, Federer said, “It’s a tremendous honor to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and to stand alongside so many of the game’s great champions.Throughout my career, I’ve always valued the history of tennis and the example set by those who came before me.”

He added,”It was very special to receive the news at Swiss Tennis, surrounded by the next generation of players - the place where my own journey first began. To be recognized in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling. I look forward to visiting Newport next August to celebrate this special moment with the tennis community.”

Roger Federer's career

Federer stands among an elite group, becoming only the eighth man to win a career Grand Slam in singles. Notably, he was the first male player to reach 20 major singles titles and held the world No. 1 ranking for a record 237 consecutive weeks accumulating a total of 310 weeks at the top spot throughout his career.​

Federer’s rise began with his first Grand Slam win at Wimbledon in 2003. He broke Pete Sampras’ record of 14 majors at Wimbledon in 2009, outlasting Andy Roddick in a memorable 16-14 fifth set. His final major win came at the 2018 Australian Open, capping his career at 20 Grand Slam titles.​

Federer amassed 103 singles titles, the second-highest in the Open Era. He received the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award 13 times and was voted ATP Fan Favorite for 19 consecutive years. In addition, he won gold in men’s doubles at the 2008 Olympics, led Switzerland to the 2014 Davis Cup title, and created the Laver Cup to honor Rod Laver’s legacy.​