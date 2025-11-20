 Watch: Fans Celebrate On Streets After Curaçao Becomes Smallest Nation Ever To Qualify For The 2026 FIFA World Cup
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Fans Celebrate On Streets After Curaçao Becomes Smallest Nation Ever To Qualify For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Watch: Fans Celebrate On Streets After Curaçao Becomes Smallest Nation Ever To Qualify For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Curaçao, with just 156,000 people, became the smallest nation by population to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, surpassing Iceland's record. Relying on diaspora players and led by veteran coach Dick Advocaat, Curaçao secured their spot after a draw with Jamaica. Panama and Haiti also qualified, while six teams advance to intercontinental playoffs for remaining World Cup berths.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 08:15 AM IST
article-image
Watch: Fans Celebrate On Streets After Curaçao Becomes Smallest Nation Ever To Qualify For The 2026 FIFA World Cup | X @FIFAcom

Kingston (Jamaica): The tiny Caribbean island country Curaçao will go to the 2026 World Cup as the smallest nation by population ever to qualify for the marquee event in men's soccer.

Curaçao, an autonomous territory of about 156,000 people within the Netherlands kingdom, takes the record of Iceland, with a population of just over 350,000, which was the previous smallest country to reach the World Cup when it qualified for Russia 2018.

A team relying heavily on players born and raised in the Netherlands rode its luck Tuesday to take a 0-0 draw in Jamaica and finish top of a four-team group. Its other opponents were Trinidad and Tobago and last-place Bermuda.

Read Also
Cristiano Ronaldo & Donald Trump Share Light Moment At White House During Saudi Delegation Visit;...
article-image

Curaçao has actively recruited from its diaspora, getting permission from FIFA within world soccer's rules to change the national-team eligibility of five players, since August, who once represented the Netherlands at youth or Under-21 level.

FPJ Shorts
'Non-Bank Lenders' Home Loan Growth Will Slow Down In FY26 Owing To Aggressive Play By State-Run Banks In The Market': Crisil Report
'Non-Bank Lenders' Home Loan Growth Will Slow Down In FY26 Owing To Aggressive Play By State-Run Banks In The Market': Crisil Report
Indonesia Landslides: Death Toll Climbs To 23, Hundreds Forced To Flee Amid Heavy Rains In Java; Video Surfaces
Indonesia Landslides: Death Toll Climbs To 23, Hundreds Forced To Flee Amid Heavy Rains In Java; Video Surfaces
Adani Wins Approval Of Jaiprakash Associates' Creditors For ₹14,535 Crore Acquisition Proposal, Outbids Vedanta & Dalmia Bharat
Adani Wins Approval Of Jaiprakash Associates' Creditors For ₹14,535 Crore Acquisition Proposal, Outbids Vedanta & Dalmia Bharat
Pakistan Cybercrime Agency Probes Rashid Latif Over Criticism Of PCB & Captaincy Changes; Wasim Akram Also Under Scrutiny
Pakistan Cybercrime Agency Probes Rashid Latif Over Criticism Of PCB & Captaincy Changes; Wasim Akram Also Under Scrutiny

Defender Joshua Brenet even played a World Cup qualifying game for the Netherlands in 2016.

Tahith Chong, a former Manchester United youth player, is one of the few squad members born in Curaçao, which was called Netherlands Antilles until getting its autonomy 15 years ago.

A storied Dutch coach has led Curaçao on to the elite stage for the first expanded 48-team World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Read Also
Former Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh Shakes Hands With Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani After Abu...
article-image

Dick Advocaat, at age 78, is set to lead his third team at a World Cup, and his second in the U.S. He took his native Netherlands to the quarterfinals at the 1994 edition and coached South Korea at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Curaçao's adventure is set to put players from unheralded clubs on the biggest stage. The squad that clinched qualification included players from Rotherham in England's third-tier league, Bandirmaspor in the Turkish second division and Abha in Saudi Arabia.

Curaçao got the historic result despite not having Advocaat on the bench. He missed the match in Jamaica because he had to return to the Netherlands last weekend for family reasons.

His team rode its luck in Kingston as Jamaica struck the woodwork three times in the second half. A potentially decisive penalty kick awarded to the home team in stoppage time was overturned after a video review.

Read Also
IGPL Invitational Mumbai: Karandeep Kochhar Strikes Two Birdies On Final Three To Breathe Easy
article-image

Curaçao will be joined by regional neighbors Panama and Haiti, which also booked their World Cup spots Tuesday.

Panama advanced to its second World Cup after defeating El Salvador 3-0 on first-half goals from César Blackman and Erick Davis, plus Jose Luis Rodriguez late in the game.

Panama's only previous World Cup appearance was in 2018. It overtook Suriname, another Dutch-influenced team, which started play atop the group before losing 3-1 against Guatemala.

Haiti, a troubled Caribbean country, had a surprising campaign and beat Nicaragua 2-0 to win its group over favorites Honduras and Costa Rica, which was a quarterfinalist at the 2014 World Cup.

Read Also
Shocking Visuals! Javelin Thrower Annu Rani's Wedding Sparks Controversy As Celebratory Firing Video...
article-image

Haiti's only previous trip to the World Cup was in West Germany in 1974.

The Caribbean and central American results Tuesday also finalized the six teams which will take part in the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March.

Two teams will qualify from the playoffs, which includes Jamaica and Suriname, plus Iraq from Asia, Congo from Africa, Bolivia from South America and New Caledonia from Oceania.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan Cybercrime Agency Probes Rashid Latif Over Criticism Of PCB & Captaincy Changes; Wasim...

Pakistan Cybercrime Agency Probes Rashid Latif Over Criticism Of PCB & Captaincy Changes; Wasim...

'A Future Defined By...': Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Donald Trump, Posts Inspiring Message After...

'A Future Defined By...': Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Donald Trump, Posts Inspiring Message After...

Watch: Fans Celebrate On Streets After Curaçao Becomes Smallest Nation Ever To Qualify For The 2026...

Watch: Fans Celebrate On Streets After Curaçao Becomes Smallest Nation Ever To Qualify For The 2026...

Cristiano Ronaldo & Donald Trump Share Light Moment At White House During Saudi Delegation Visit;...

Cristiano Ronaldo & Donald Trump Share Light Moment At White House During Saudi Delegation Visit;...

Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Men’s/Women’s Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha...

Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Men’s/Women’s Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha...